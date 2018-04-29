 Skip Nav
Smoothies For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use
Easy Keto Diet Meal Prep Inspiration and Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
18 Easy Keto Combinations Even Lazy Dieters Can Meal Prep
Is It Bad to Go to Bed Hungry?
Diet Tips
Should You Go to Bed Hungry If You're Trying to Lose Weight?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow

You just finished an awesome run, but before you strip down and enjoy a much-deserved shower, stretch out your tired muscles. It will not only feel amazing, but will also keep your muscles supple and can help prevent injury. Here are eight essential stretches to do after a run to target your lower back, quads, hip flexors, and hamstrings.

Related:
Running For Weight Loss
After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight
Wide-Legged Forward Bend
Wide-Legged Split
Butterfly
Kneeling Quad Stretch
Open Lizard
Head to Knee
Camel
Happy Baby
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stretching SequencesBeginner Workouts10-minute WorkoutsStretchesWorkoutsStrength TrainingInjury PreventionYoga
From Our Partners
Best Lululemon Sports Bras
lululemon
We Compared 7 Top-Selling Lululemon Bras — Because They All Look the Same
by India Yaffe
Best Lululemon Leggings
lululemon
We Compared 6 Top-Selling Lululemon Leggings So You Know WTF You're Buying
by India Yaffe
What Is a Cannabis Yoga Class Like?
Personal Essay
I Tried a Cannabis-Infused Yoga Class, and It Was F*cking Amazing
by Nicole Yi
Miley Cyrus Diet and Exercise
Miley Cyrus
I Lived Like Miley Cyrus For a Week, and It Convinced Me to Keep Up Her Fave Diet
by Jen Aloisi Ham
Yoga Poses to Boost Mood
Yoga
5 Key Yoga Inversions to Erase Stress and Boost Your Mood
by Tiffany Ayuda
Yoga Poses For Arms and Butt
Yoga
This Is the Yoga Pose to Do If You Want to Work on Your Arms and Butt at the Same Time
by Jenny Sugar
Nude Yoga Girl Photos
Yoga
When a Photographer and a Yogi Get Together For a Nude Shoot, This Is What Happens
by Jenny Sugar
Naked Yoga Pictures
Yoga
These Naked Yoga Photos Are Gorgeous and Totally #SFW
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas
Yoga
Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas (So Effective, You'll Want to Be Alone)
by Jenny Sugar
How to Do Handstand to Backbend in Yoga
Yoga
The Insane Yoga Move That Will Strengthen Your Every Inch
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Poses to Look Good Naked
Yoga
Ommmm My! Feel Good Naked With The Help of These Poses
by Jenny Sugar
Stretches to Relieve Lower Back Pain and Open Tight Hips
Beginner Fitness Tips
Ease Tension in Your Hips and Back in Just 4 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds