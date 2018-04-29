Post-Run Stretches
Runners, Please Don't Skip This After Your Next Run!
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Runners, Please Don't Skip This After Your Next Run!
You just finished an awesome run, but before you strip down and enjoy a much-deserved shower, stretch out your tired muscles. It will not only feel amazing, but will also keep your muscles supple and can help prevent injury. Here are eight essential stretches to do after a run to target your lower back, quads, hip flexors, and hamstrings.
0previous images
-23more images