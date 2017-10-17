Whip Up Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

 Skip Nav
The following post was originally featured on The Wheatless Kitchen and written by Candace Bell, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Fitness.

This super healthy pudding has all of the same elements of pumpkin pie with way more health benefits. It's creamy, cold, pumpkin-y, sweet, and satisfying. Chia seeds have tons of fiber, so it will keep you full for hours. And beyond the fiber, this pudding offers protein, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and calcium. These tiny little seeds are so packed with nutrition and are definitely worth adding to your diet. They are so versatile and can be added to so many recipes. Everything from a pudding like this one, smoothies, soups and gravies, seedy crackers, or even as a vegan egg substitute.

I've eaten this pudding at several different times of the day. It's great as a quick and filling breakfast, and if you make it ahead of time, you will wake up to a breakfast that is ready for you. And I don't know about you, but I wake up starving in the mornings. I don't have much patience for cooking a complicated meal after I wake up, but I want food, and I want it 20 minutes ago. Having some kind of chia pudding in the fridge always makes my mornings a little bit better.

And what's even better? A chia pudding that makes me feel like I'm eating pumpkin pie. Score.

To learn more about this recipe, check out The Wheatless Kitchen.

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

Pumpkin Chia Pudding

Ingredients

  1. 1/4 cup chia seeds
  2. 1 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
  3. 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  4. 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  5. 1 teaspoon vanilla
  6. 1/2 to 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  7. Optional toppings: pecans, pumpkin pie spice, coconut whipped cream

Directions

  1. You will make this in 2 separate mason jars, so divide all of the ingredients in half.
  2. Combine half of the chia seeds, pumpkin, milk, syrup, vanilla, and pumpkin spice in one of the jars, then repeat with the rest of the ingredients in the second jar.
  3. Tightly close each jar and give them a good shake until everything is well combined.
  4. Set them in the fridge for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight.
  5. The pudding is ready to eat when you take it out of the fridge. Top it with pecans, more pumpkin spice, or whipped cream if desired.

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
Serves 2
Image Source: The Wheatless Kitchen
