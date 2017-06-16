Recipe For Sweet and Sour Cucumbers With Fresh Dill
Refreshing Summer Side: Sweet and Sour Cucumbers
One great thing about Spring and Summer is that the veggies are so delicious, and they taste great in the simplest of salads. Dressed with nothing but a little vinegar, salt, and sugar, this cucumber salad is fresh, sweet, and incredibly hydrating.
Sweet-and-Sour Cucumbers With Fresh Dill
From Bon Appetit
Notes
Though the recipe calls for English hothouse cucumbers, I swapped in the smaller Persian cucumbers, which still tasted very good. Slice the cucumbers very thin with a mandoline if you have one or a sharp chef's knife, which is what I used.
Ingredients
- 2 English hothouse cucumbers (1 1/2 pounds total), unpeeled, very thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon coarse kosher salt
- 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Place cucumber slices in colander. Sprinkle with salt; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, for dressing, stir vinegar, dill, sugar, and pepper in large bowl until sugar is dissolved.
- Drain cucumbers well; pat dry. Add cucumbers to dressing and stir to blend.
- Refrigerate at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours; serve cold.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Side Dishes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
This is a really good recipe, I made it this past Sunday. I did use hothouse cucumbers, but I think any kind of cucumber would work.