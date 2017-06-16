 Skip Nav
Refreshing Summer Side: Sweet and Sour Cucumbers
Healthy Recipes
Recipe For Sweet and Sour Cucumbers With Fresh Dill

One great thing about Spring and Summer is that the veggies are so delicious, and they taste great in the simplest of salads. Dressed with nothing but a little vinegar, salt, and sugar, this cucumber salad is fresh, sweet, and incredibly hydrating.

Notes

Though the recipe calls for English hothouse cucumbers, I swapped in the smaller Persian cucumbers, which still tasted very good. Slice the cucumbers very thin with a mandoline if you have one or a sharp chef's knife, which is what I used.

Ingredients

  1. 2 English hothouse cucumbers (1 1/2 pounds total), unpeeled, very thinly sliced
  2. 1 tablespoon coarse kosher salt
  3. 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
  4. 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill
  5. 3 tablespoons sugar
  6. 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Place cucumber slices in colander. Sprinkle with salt; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Meanwhile, for dressing, stir vinegar, dill, sugar, and pepper in large bowl until sugar is dissolved.
  3. Drain cucumbers well; pat dry. Add cucumbers to dressing and stir to blend.
  4. Refrigerate at least 15 minutes and up to 2 hours; serve cold.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
NatalieSciannaCutler NatalieSciannaCutler 2 years

This is a really good recipe, I made it this past Sunday. I did use hothouse cucumbers, but I think any kind of cucumber would work.

JuanitaWilson2499 JuanitaWilson2499 3 years
Have made these several time in the past few weeks. They are a big hit at our house. Thanks for the recipe.
VeggieLove726 VeggieLove726 6 years
Made it yesterday - very good, and very easy!
AZDaisy AZDaisy 7 years
This was a huge hit at the bbq I brought it to yesterday! My friend said, "Every BBQ needs that cucumber salad!" Haha...
VeggieLove726 VeggieLove726 7 years
yum!
cdelaney cdelaney 7 years
Yum! Cucumbers are my favorite!
ualili ualili 7 years
I love cucumbers, and this looks so good!
mamasitamalita mamasitamalita 7 years
omg YUMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!
Latest Fitness
