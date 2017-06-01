 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight
Productivity
5 Things You Can Do to Feel More Energized Right Now
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink
Personal Essay
I Missed Out on Decades of Fitness Because I Hated Sports

Running For Weight Loss

After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight

I started running after college to lose that freshman 40 I was holding onto. I learned a lot along the way, like what socks prevent blisters and how to shop for a sports bra so you don't have to wear two. But what I struggled with was losing weight, specifically belly fat. And after 15 years of running and experiencing two pregnancies, that still-pudgy pooch — although a sweet reminder that I was my kids' first home — was always the thing I pinched and poked when standing in front of a mirror.

Related
Giving Up Dairy Changed My Body in So Many Surprising Ways

So I signed up for a half marathon. I was convinced that all those training runs would surely slim my middle, but when I stepped on the scale, I was completely wrong. I was gaining weight because the hunger that came with those long workouts made me want to eat all the time. After the race, although I made some changes to my eating schedule to lose the weight I'd gained during training, my squishy belly wasn't budging, and it pissed me off. It wasn't like I was going to run more often or for longer distances. It was quite by accident that I figured out how running could help me ditch my mummy tummy.

One morning, I skipped the hour-long flat road run and turned into the woods near my house. I let my dog, Reuben, off leash, and we just started running. My pace was much slower because the terrain was so unpredictable. Rain had eroded away the path, creating holes, plus the slippery wooden bridges, the rocks and logs to leap over, and the hills — man, were there hills! I was huffing and puffing way more than on my previous runs, and my quads, calves, and butt were burning. I had to swing my arms more to get up those steep inclines, and trying to catch up to my dog added a little fire to my step. At the end of my 20-minute run, I felt like I did after running one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

After just two weeks of running those trails and those crazy hills, I felt an incredible sense of strength in my legs I hadn't experienced before in the 12 weeks I was training for the half. In the obstacle course that is the woods, my muscles were constantly guessing, since running in the woods is completely different than running on a sidewalk or a treadmill. It's like a dance because there's no monotony of movement. Every step is a little different, a little shift to one side or the other, a little shorter or longer than the one before.

Related
After 18 Years of Running, I Gave It All Up For CrossFit

Interval training had always seemed so forced when running through my neighborhood: I felt a little weird sprinting past my neighbor's house, so I skipped them and just stuck to my 9:00/9:30 minute-per-mile pace. But the hills forced me to switch up my pace, and I knew this type of training would be the key to ditching my tummy. Running this way was also really challenging to my mind. I felt a complete sense of calm afterward that I wasn't able to get to unless I did a long training run. Instant runner's high in just 20 minutes? I was floored.

And the added perk? My belly looked slimmer. I could see definition in my obliques — I had obliques! By no means am I saying I have a six-pack after a month of running in the woods, but I see now that I was pushing myself in the wrong way. I was working harder, not smarter. If you're struggling with a weight-loss plateau from running, the answer for you, too, might be found in the woods.

Image Sources: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar and POPSUGAR Photography / Ericka McConnell
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsBeginner Running TipsDiet TipsWeight LossRunning
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Cardio Workouts
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You
by Michele Foley
5K Training Plan For Beginners
Running
Get Ready to Run Your First 5K With This Plan
by Susi May
Inappropriate Adjustment in Yoga Class
Yoga
A Yoga Instructor Touched My Boob During Class
by Jenny Sugar
Beginner Fitness Tips
An 8-Week Plan to Make You a Runner
by Jenny Sugar
Weekly Exercise Schedule For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
Drop 1 Pound by Next Week With This Plan
by Jenny Sugar
Mango Red Pepper Salsa
Healthy Recipes
After Tasting This Mango Red Pepper Salsa, You'll Never Buy Store-Bought Again
by Jenny Sugar
Tips For Becoming a Better Runner
Beginner Fitness Tips
7 Ways to Run Like a Pro
by Leta Shy
Is HIIT or LISS Better?
Beginner Fitness Tips
What's Better: HIIT or LISS?
by FBG Jenn W.
What Shoes Should I Wear With a Foot Injury?
Running
How a Foot Injury Changed My Style For the Better
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Get Fit After College
Beginner Fitness Tips
7 Things I Did to Finally Get in Shape After College
by Dominique Astorino
How to Breathe When Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
by Heather Dale
How to Do a Walkout Plank Warmup GIF
Beginner Fitness Tips
Add This Warmup Move to Any Workout to Strengthen Your Body
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds