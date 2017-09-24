Want to Stay Full Until Dinner? Add These 3 Things to Your Salad

Eating more veggies is one of the easiest things you can do to lose weight — they're low in calories and high in fiber, which keeps you feeling full for longer. I usually make a point to eat one huge salad for one of my meals each day to ensure I get my fill.

A woman can't live on kale and carrots alone, though! For a salad to keep you full for hours, you need to make sure you pair your bowl of greens with protein. Certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition told POPSUGAR you should aim for 20 to 30 grams in your meal.

To take this tip even further, go for three different types of protein. I usually add tofu or a veggie burger, beans, like garbanzos or black, and some kind of nut or seed, like sunflower, hemp, or almonds.



Adding three different types of protein to your salad not only ensures that you get enough protein in your bowl, but adding plant-based protein also ensures that you get your fill of hunger-satiating fiber and healthy fats. For example, half a cup of chickpeas adds five grams of fiber (and seven grams of protein). One tablespoon of sunflower seeds offers four grams of healthy fats (and 1.5 grams of protein).

What's more, tossing three different sources of protein into your bowl of veggies also increases the variety of vitamins and minerals, making the salad even healthier. It also provides more visual variety and offers an exciting abundance of flavors and textures, which keeps your salad more exciting, making it feel more emotionally satisfying. Do this every time you eat a salad and you'll be more likely to look forward to that bowl of greens!