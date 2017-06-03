 Skip Nav
4-Ingredient Salted Peanut Protein Balls — Just 60 Calories!
Salted Peanut Protein Balls

4-Ingredient Salted Peanut Protein Balls — Just 60 Calories!

Crunchy on the outside. Soft and chewy on the inside. We apologize, but you probably won't be able to stop reaching for these salted peanut protein balls.

It's OK, because at just 61 calories per ball, these treats make a great snack before or after a workout. Each ball offers 2.4 grams of protein and 1.1 grams of fiber, and because they're portable, you can pack some along for long bike rides or hikes for a quick pick-me-up.

You'll love that they're made with just four ingredients — not 10 or more, like many of the protein bars you find at the store. The chickpeas and peanuts are the source of protein, which is perfect if you're not a fan of using protein powder. You can either use raisins or dates for the same chewy effect. The raisins are just a little sweeter and have a stronger raisiny flavor, making these balls taste like a PB & J. For a more subtle flavor and added fiber, go for the dates.

This recipe makes 34 balls, so your snacking needs will be covered for a while. Just store the leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups salted peanuts
  2. 1 cup chickpeas
  3. 1 cup raisins (or 12 pitted Medjool dates)
  4. 1/2 cup rolled oats

Directions

  1. Add the peanuts to a food processor, and turn on until chopped. Remove 3/4 cup of the chopped nuts, and place in a small bowl to use later for the topping.
  2. Process the remaining nuts until the peanut butter forms. Add the chickpeas, and blend until smooth. Add the raisins and oats, and process until smooth and thoroughly combined, yielding a sticky dough.
  3. Form the dough into 34 balls, roll in the chopped nuts, and place on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper, or in a glass container.
  4. Enjoy as is, or for a firmer consistency, store in the fridge.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Snacks
Yield
34 balls
Cook Time
20 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
61
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Jenny Sugar
