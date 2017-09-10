Serena Williams Opens Up About the Body Shamers Who Say She's "Too Strong"

 Skip Nav
26 Healthy Salads That Don't Use Leafy Greens
20 Items That Will Help Make This Month the Healthiest Yet
A lot has happened in Serena Williams's life this past year. She won the Australian Open in January (for the seventh time!), while pregnant, to boot, and she recently welcomed a baby girl into the world with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian. But 2017 is just another year in her wildly impressive career, and when you look at all she's accomplished, it's no wonder many people call her the best tennis player of all time. She's won 23 Grand Slam singles so far, after all.

The road to championships and odd-defying wins wasn't always easy for Serena, though. She has had to face a lot of hardships over the years, including blatant racism and body shaming from individuals both in and outside of the tennis world. In an interview with Time.com, Serena opened up about what it's like to hear cruel comments about the shape of her body.

"It isn't always easy to be on the stage playing a tournament and have someone making a comment about your body, that it's too strong," Serena said. But she's such a powerhouse that she never let it affect her game. "I think any experience can make you stronger," she continued. "I don't let anything break me."

But it's not only the comments about her body that bother Serena. "I think the biggest criticism that, not only me, but my peers go through is there will be something saying we don't deserve as much prize money as our male counterparts," she said. "When you work so hard, you dedicate yourself. It shouldn't be a double standard."

In the interview, Serena also speaks about how proud she is to be a positive role model for young girls everywhere, especially the ones who are pursuing careers in tennis. No matter what kind of remarks get thrown at Serena, we know she'll continue to win tournaments, be a fantastic mother, and inspire women all over the world to be the most powerful versions of themselves.

Image Source: Getty / Brian Bedder
