 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How to Eat If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
Insomnia
Soothing Summer Sleep Tips to Try Tonight

Should I Eat at Certain Times to Lose Weight?

How to Eat If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

Like most people trying to lose weight, I listened to the experts. Instead of eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I started scheduling meals and snacks so I was eating five or six times a day. This worked out to noshing on something every couple hours — 7 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. snack, 12 p.m. lunch, 3 p.m. snack, 5:30 p.m. dinner, and sometimes a late-night snack. The purpose was to ensure my hunger was satiated to prevent feeling so famished at each meal that I'd overeat. But then I realized I was eating all day long and never feeling hungry. I was also not losing weight. I was watching the clock instead of listening to my body. So which is better?

When I asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD of Whole Health Nutrition to answer that question, she said, "It's better to eat when you are hungry. This is the concept of mindful eating." Every time you go to put something in your mouth, ask yourself if you are hungry.

She also adds that it's important to know what hunger is, since feeling hungry is important for weight loss. "Some people have stomach growling, some have salivation and increased food thought." Being aware of the hunger scale will help you decide when it's time to eat. You want to eat when you're at about a three on the hunger scale, feeling hungry with a growling belly. And the important thing here is to eat enough until you're at about a six on the hunger scale, where you feel satisfied but not stuffed or tired from eating too much.

Related
Best Weight-Loss Advice Straight From Dietitians

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating when you're hungry and eating just enough to feel satiated is the key. So instead of watching the clock and eating exactly at certain times of the day, eat when your body tells you it's ready to eat. That might mean eating three times a day, and that might mean eating six times a day.

Leslie does say that, "I think if you are a person who is a meal skipper or someone who doesn't really feel that hungry, setting times is a good idea." Some people forget to eat because they're so busy, or their work schedule only allows them to take breaks at certain times, so for these instances, it's important to schedule snacks and meals. But overall, if you're schedule allows for it, "go for the hunger/mindful eating approach."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
Join the conversation
Weight Loss
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Addresses Health Issues: "I'm Not in Control of What My Body Looks Like"
by Perri Konecky
Mustard Roasted Potatoes Recipe
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
High-Protein, Low-Glycemic Index Diets and Weight Loss
Health News
What You Should Be Eating If You Want to Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Maternity Style Tips From Beyonce's Stylist
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé's Best Maternity Style Moves, According to Her Stylist
by Sarah Wasilak
Woman Lost Half Her Body Weight | Instagram
Before and After Weight Loss
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds