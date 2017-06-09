A 60-Calorie Creamy Peanut Butter Fruit Dip That's Packed With Protein

 Skip Nav
Apples and peanut butter is a classic healthy snack, but since one tablespoon of peanut butter is almost 100 calories, a little does not go a long way, especially when you're spooning it out without measuring.

Here's a way to enjoy that creamy, nutty taste with less calories. This fruit dip is made with nonfat Greek yogurt, so it's sweet, low in fat, and full of protein and tastes like peanut butter ice cream!

Ingredients

  1. 6 ounces nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt
  2. 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter
  3. 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup
  4. 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

  1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Serve with sliced apples, pears, bananas, strawberries, or grapes.
  2. Store unused portion in the fridge.

Image Source: Calorie Count

Enjoy one quarter of the dip with one of the fruits below for a 150-calorie snack:

1 small apple: 80 calories
1 small pear: 86 calories
1 small banana: 89 calories
21 medium strawberries: 81 calories
25 red grapes: 85 calories

Information

Category
Snacks, Dips
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
64

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

Looks so yummy!!

www.littleblackshell.com

RebelBuddha RebelBuddha 3 years
Yummmmm! I used the powdered Peanut Butter and Coconut Milk yogurt (I'm vegan) and I can't get enough. My boyfriend and I are addicted. We made baked apple chips the other night and dipped them into this yumtastic recipe! <3 <3 FREE book!!! *-ZEN to 10-* Activate Your Balanced Mind, Body & Soul and Lose 10lbs! http://tinyurl.com/ZENto10ebook
JudiMeyerMarais JudiMeyerMarais 3 years
Njammies. Dit lyk vreeslik lekker
Carol15328866 Carol15328866 3 years
1tbsp of organic creamy peanut butter, 6 tbsp of nonfat greek vanilla yogurt, 1/8 of a teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/2 or a tsp of maple syrup (I use honey to taste. not a huge measure person). Sorry the web masters aren't helping out but at least i've made it enough to know the recipe! LOL enjoy and sorry for the broken link!
Carol15328866 Carol15328866 3 years
Where is the recipe ?
Egle15328030 Egle15328030 3 years
where is the recipe???...
Jemimah1717 Jemimah1717 3 years
Why is it so hard to get to the recipes on this site?
Kristine15327126 Kristine15327126 3 years
I think I may be blind...I can not see the actual recipe on this page!
Ann-Elise15325610 Ann-Elise15325610 3 years
I will save you even more calories! Use powdered PB! It is 20 calories for 1 Tbsp and has fantastic PB taste!! Plus it would mix super easy into the yogurt! I would swap the Tbsp of regular PB for just a Tbsp of the powdered in the above recipe and bam....75 calories saved!
Donna15322098 Donna15322098 3 years
We make our own peanut butter in our Vitamix, but for this recipe, I'll try using PB2 (powdered peanut butter). 2 Tbsps has 1.5g of total fat, 5g total carbs and 45 calories. We buy it off of Amazon. I even use it in my homemade hot cocoa.
lyse34 lyse34 3 years
I just calculated this recipe using a calorie counter with the exact ingredients and if you mark it as 4 servings, it comes out to 86 calories a serving, not 66. If I put in 5 servings, it's comes out to 69 calories a serving. Was there something I missed?
Nancy3440961 Nancy3440961 4 years
Because of the greek yogurt, how long can this last at room temp?
bec318 bec318 5 years
Just made this. Ridiculously good!!
primaballerina0709 primaballerina0709 5 years
so yummy! the peanut flavor is still there and it satisfies my pb cravings.
smilee110 smilee110 7 years
i just made this and it is delicious!!
irisheyes1212 irisheyes1212 7 years
Oh yum I can't wait to try this tonight!
eckielauren eckielauren 7 years
I just made this and ate it on a piece of toast - so yummy!!! I love the creamy texture and it is guilt free!
carbizkate carbizkate 8 years
Ooooooh, this sounds so tasty!
mandaleebee mandaleebee 8 years
Just made the dip with honey a couple of days ago.. what a difference! I enjoyed it both ways, but definitely recommend getting all of the ingredients in there if you can.
mandaleebee mandaleebee 8 years
Just tried this snack out! I didn't have honey so I had to skip that ingredient. The cinnamon is really important, so definitely don't leave that out. It was a delicious though. Only problem is, I usually only eat 1/2 an apple with some peanut butter... but I found myself devouring the whole apple with this stuff.. not that a whole apple is bad! But I'm not sure if it means I ate the same amount of peanut butter as usual :) A new favorite though!
tancole tancole 8 years
I just made this - so amazing!!
tarall10 tarall10 8 years
Two of my favorite things mixed together? Can't wait to try it!
amandaaa amandaaa 8 years
will definitely try this!
