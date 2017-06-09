Snack Attack: Creamy Peanut Butter Dip and Fruit Slices
A 60-Calorie Creamy Peanut Butter Fruit Dip That's Packed With Protein
Apples and peanut butter is a classic healthy snack, but since one tablespoon of peanut butter is almost 100 calories, a little does not go a long way, especially when you're spooning it out without measuring.
Here's a way to enjoy that creamy, nutty taste with less calories. This fruit dip is made with nonfat Greek yogurt, so it's sweet, low in fat, and full of protein and tastes like peanut butter ice cream!
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness Image Source: Calorie Count Enjoy one quarter of the dip with one of the fruits below for a 150-calorie snack: 1 small apple: 80 calories
Creamy Peanut Butter Dip and Fruit Slices
Ingredients
Directions
1 small pear: 86 calories
1 small banana: 89 calories
21 medium strawberries: 81 calories
25 red grapes: 85 calories
Information
Nutrition
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Image Source: Calorie Count
Enjoy one quarter of the dip with one of the fruits below for a 150-calorie snack:
1 small apple: 80 calories
Looks so yummy!!
www.littleblackshell.com