A 60-Calorie Creamy Peanut Butter Fruit Dip That's Packed With Protein

Apples and peanut butter is a classic healthy snack, but since one tablespoon of peanut butter is almost 100 calories, a little does not go a long way, especially when you're spooning it out without measuring.

Here's a way to enjoy that creamy, nutty taste with less calories. This fruit dip is made with nonfat Greek yogurt, so it's sweet, low in fat, and full of protein and tastes like peanut butter ice cream!