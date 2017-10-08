 Skip Nav
How Strength Training Helped Me Change My Life For the Better
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
35 Plank Variations That Will Strengthen and Tone Every Inch of Your Body
Give Your Coffee a Break: These Caffeinated Snacks Will Prepare You For a Workout

You can have your caffeine and eat it, too. While we love our coffee, it's nice to mix it up sometimes and eat our caffeine instead of drinking it, especially when you're going for a workout and you need a boost of energy. There are many different options out there, many of which are ridiculously affordable, so no matter what your taste buds are asking for, you'll find something to satisfy your caffeine craving.

Awake Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bar
Picky Bars Smooth Caffeinator
Pro Bar Peanut Butter Blend
Big Slice Kettle Cooked Apples
Good Day Chocolate With Energy
Pro Bar Base Coffee Crunch
Awake Milk Chocolate Bar
Banana Organic Coffee Bites
Eat Your Coffee Caramel Macchiato Coffee Bar
