Snack Time Just Got a Serious Upgrade With This (Dairy-Free) Protein Popcorn

There is hardly a time of day that doesn't call for popcorn (OK, maybe except for breakfast). It's the crunchy snack that can be made salty or sweet, and it has some serious nutritional value to it. It's high in fiber and low in fat, and it has fewer calories than the more traditional noshes, like potato chips.

What if I told you that popcorn could be the ideal post-workout snack as well? Could you handle it? Of course you could. Allow me to introduce you to the best popcorn known to humankind: Square Organics Organic Protein Popcorn. It works overtime: it tastes outrageously delicious (in other words, it's addictive), it has 10 grams of plant-based protein, and it's made with 100 percent organic ingredients, each one of which you'll recognize.

The protein comes from whole-grain brown rice, rather than whey, so if you can't stomach dairy or you're vegan (or you just like anything that tastes really good), this is the popcorn for you. Other than the brown rice protein, there are only seven ingredients, and they're all pronounceable. You won't find any preservatives or chemicals in this bag of goodness.

You can try three different flavors: Sea Salt, Spicy (Mild), and Lightly Sweet. I honestly can't decide which one I like best. It really depends on my mood, and all three are equally good, which makes it hard to choose. Lately, though, I've been into the Lightly Sweet popcorn, which has just the right touch of sweetness, so you don't feel like you've overdone it when you've licked the bag clean (not that I've done that or anything).

Here's the nutrition breakdown for one whole bag of this yummy popcorn:

260 calories

13 grams of fat

21 grams of carbs

10 grams of protein

You can order these goodies on the Square Organics website. Hurry and stock up before everyone finds out how good they are and they're all snatched up!