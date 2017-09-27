How to Slash Calories and Sugar in Starbucks’s Maple Pecan Latte

Starbucks beverages have a funny way of pleasing our taste buds, but not our waistlines. Even still, a little treat every now and again is all part of a balanced lifestyle! So we had to try the Maple Pecan Latte from the coffee giant when it was released on the first day of Fall — and it's so worth it! (Sorry, PSL.) But if you're wondering how many exercises you'll have to do to burn off the espresso with steamed milk, maple syrup, pecan and brown butter, and sugar topping, we have all the nutritional info!

Serving Size Calories Sugar Fat Carbs Protein Tall (12 oz.) 270 35 g. 8 g. 39 g. 9 g. Grande (16 oz.) 340 45 g. 10 g. 51 g. 12 g. Venti (20 oz.) 430 56 g. 13 g. 63 g. 15 g.

Bear in mind that those values are just based on the beverage without any alterations. The calories are certainly high, but the sugar? YIKES. Switch out the 2-percent milk for almond milk and a tall goes to 200 calories and 26 grams of sugar; a Grande goes to 260 calories and 34 grams of sugar (which is less than a tall with 2-percent milk); and a Venti goes to 330 calories and 42 grams of sugar. So, yeah . . . it's worth trying out, even if you're a little skeptical of the whole almond milk thing (which is delicious, by the way). Other ways to cut back on calories and/or include asking for less pumps of syrup, skipping the sugar topping, or requesting nonfat milk.

Iced Pecan Maple Lattes made with 2% milk have near identical nutritional details as their hot counterparts, so try that out with almond milk as well if you're looking to minimize the sugar high.

While it might not be the best idea to indulge in a Maple Pecan Latte every day, there are ways to make it healthier so that you can enjoy Fall drinks and not totally lose sight of your fitness goals!