These Healthy Paleo Breakfasts Are So Tasty, They Might as Well as Be Dessert

Eating a gluten-free or Paleo diet means there are so many options out there to eat delicious, healthy meals. Breakfasts are no exception, and if you're the kind of person who likes to satisfy your sweet tooth in the morning, look no further. These superhealthy breakfasts will give you everything you need in the morning — healthy fats, protein, and carbs — and, more importantly, they'll fake your body into thinking you've just eaten a decadent dessert.

Coconut Flour Pancakes
Paleo Coconut-Blueberry Bars
Paleo Blender Muffins
Gingerbread Chia Pudding
Coconut Flour Pumpkin Pancakes
Cauliflower Porridge
Coconut Flour Bread
Gluten-Free Banana Muffins
Paleo Pancakes
Paleo Banana Bread
Pecan Pie Bars
