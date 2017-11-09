 Skip Nav
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Shopping Guide
18 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things

Symptoms of Chlamydia

Chlamydia Is One of the Most Common STDs — Here's What a Doctor Wants You to Know

STDs aren't the kind of thing you generally discuss at the dinner table with your friends. It's a taboo topic that many people feel uncomfortable talking about in any setting, in fact, even with a doctor. It's understandable, but unfortunately that means many of us aren't well educated on STDs, and that's when we run into trouble.

POPSUGAR spoke to Dr. Jennifer Wider, renowned women's health expert and author, about one STD in particular that deserves our attention, stat: chlamydia. "Chlamydia is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases," Dr. Wider said. "[Millions] of people in the United States contract it every year." A CDC report showed that in 2016, there were over 1.5 million cases of chlamydia reported in the US. Yes, that's a steep number, but don't freak out just yet. As long as you're equipped with the right information, you can learn how to prevent it, how to detect it, and what the treatment is.

Related
Yes, You Can Absolutely Have Sex on Your Period, and Here's How

Perhaps the most frightening part about chlamydia is that it "doesn't produce any noticeable symptoms." Dr. Wider said any symptoms that do show up "are so mild that people don't realize they have it." Some of the signs that may show up if you have chlamydia include "pain while urinating, pain during sex, and lower abdominal pain." For women, Dr. Wider says you may also experience "bleeding between periods and vaginal discharge." And men may see "swollen testicles, discharge from the penis."

ADVERTISEMENT

None of that sounds pleasant, we know. But as Dr. Wider says, most people don't show these signs at all — in fact, it's reported that 75 percent of women with chlamydia do not show any of these side effects whatsoever.

That just means you must get tested on a regular basis. "In general, if you are sexually active, you should be tested for chlamydia and other sexually transmitted diseases once a year," Dr. Wider advised. "If you show any signs or symptoms, you should go into a healthcare facility right away."

Related
13 Products That Help Your Vagina Feel Stronger, Fresher, and Healthier

If you do test positive for chlamydia, don't panic! "The good news is that because chlamydia is a bacterial infection, it is easily treated with antibiotics," Dr. Wider told us. So there's no reason to be scared of getting an STD test. No matter what the outcome is, you'll be able to take care of yourself much more thoroughly if you know for sure whether you have it or not.

As for preventing chlamydia, well, there's only one way to really steer clear of it: use a condom and practice safe sex. Always.

Image Source: Unsplash
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsSexual HealthHealthy LivingWomen's Health
Fertility
Everything You Need to Know About Freezing Your Eggs — Including the Best Time to Do It
by Nicole Yi
What Is MyLab Box Like?
Women's Health
If You're Petrified of Going in For an STD Test, This Will Be a Game Changer
by Gina Florio
The Benefits of Manuka Honey
Women's Health
Before You Buy Honey, Read This
by Leta Shy
Am I Allergic to Alcohol?
Women's Health
4 Signs You Might Be Allergic to Alcohol
by Isadora Baum
Cutest Products For a Healthy Vagina
Women's Health
13 Products That Help Your Vagina Feel Stronger, Fresher, and Healthier
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds