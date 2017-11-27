Sip on Any of These Teas to Stop Your Bloating in Its Tracks

When bloating comes out of nowhere and ruins your life day, you're left frantically searching for the best cure to banish your belly. There are actually many ways to relieve bloating, but one of our favorites is with a hot cup of tea. Certain herbs and roots have properties that can alleviate inflammation and distress in your gastrointestinal tract, therefore helping to eliminate the distention in your lower abdomen. Here are some go-to recommendations not just from us, but also from the tea experts themselves. While there may not be much scientific evidence proving that tea relieves bloating or GI issues, it can certainly be a holistic supplemental practice that helps you along the way.

Dandelion

Kristina Richens, certified tea expert and minister of commerce at The Republic of Tea, told POPSUGAR that this floral tea "can help eliminate excess water weight" and noted that "this small, yellow flower dots meadows around the world, [but] its roots are known as a powerhouse of healthy benefits" within naturopathic and homeopathic medicine. "The dandelion's use traces back to the 10th century, when Arabian physicians revered the root for its cleansing properties and as a natural aid for digestion."

Fennel

Slightly licorice-esque in taste, fennel is an anti-inflammatory and can help relax the muscles in your GI tract, which can ease an upset stomach and help with bloating.

Ginger

Ginger is something of a digestive cure-all. You can make your own ginger tea at home or brew up something in a bag. Billy Dietz, tea specialist at DavidsTea, recommends a blend called Le Digestif that combines some debloating powerhouses: "a mix of apple mint, fennel, ginger, and peppermint."

Lemon

While not a "tea" per se, a hot cup of lemon water does wonders for digestion and bloating. If you need a little more oomph in your morning hot cup, try adding some fresh-squeezed lemon to lemon-peel tea or metabolism-boosting green tea and let the distention melt away.

Chamomile

Yes, chamomile will help you sleep and de-stress, but did you know chamomile is also a powerful anti-inflammatory? Dr. Andrew Weil (creator of the anti-inflammatory diet) recommends this herbal brew for upset stomachs, indigestion, and even menstrual pain.