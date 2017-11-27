 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Sip on Any of These Teas to Stop Your Bloating in Its Tracks
Running
Get Ready to Run Your First 5K With This Plan
Healthy Recipes
12 Breakfast Smoothie Bowl Recipes That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk

Tea For Bloating

Sip on Any of These Teas to Stop Your Bloating in Its Tracks

When bloating comes out of nowhere and ruins your life day, you're left frantically searching for the best cure to banish your belly. There are actually many ways to relieve bloating, but one of our favorites is with a hot cup of tea. Certain herbs and roots have properties that can alleviate inflammation and distress in your gastrointestinal tract, therefore helping to eliminate the distention in your lower abdomen. Here are some go-to recommendations not just from us, but also from the tea experts themselves. While there may not be much scientific evidence proving that tea relieves bloating or GI issues, it can certainly be a holistic supplemental practice that helps you along the way.

Related
If You're Always Bloated, Check If You're Eating Any of These Foods

Dandelion

Kristina Richens, certified tea expert and minister of commerce at The Republic of Tea, told POPSUGAR that this floral tea "can help eliminate excess water weight" and noted that "this small, yellow flower dots meadows around the world, [but] its roots are known as a powerhouse of healthy benefits" within naturopathic and homeopathic medicine. "The dandelion's use traces back to the 10th century, when Arabian physicians revered the root for its cleansing properties and as a natural aid for digestion."

Related
Feeling Painfully Stuffed? All of These Yoga Poses Relieve Bloating

Fennel

Slightly licorice-esque in taste, fennel is an anti-inflammatory and can help relax the muscles in your GI tract, which can ease an upset stomach and help with bloating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ginger

Ginger is something of a digestive cure-all. You can make your own ginger tea at home or brew up something in a bag. Billy Dietz, tea specialist at DavidsTea, recommends a blend called Le Digestif that combines some debloating powerhouses: "a mix of apple mint, fennel, ginger, and peppermint."

Related
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out

Lemon

While not a "tea" per se, a hot cup of lemon water does wonders for digestion and bloating. If you need a little more oomph in your morning hot cup, try adding some fresh-squeezed lemon to lemon-peel tea or metabolism-boosting green tea and let the distention melt away.

Chamomile

Yes, chamomile will help you sleep and de-stress, but did you know chamomile is also a powerful anti-inflammatory? Dr. Andrew Weil (creator of the anti-inflammatory diet) recommends this herbal brew for upset stomachs, indigestion, and even menstrual pain.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Bonnie Burke
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsHealthy Eating TipsBloatingHealthy LivingWomen's HealthTea
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Celebrity Trainer Reveals What Victoria's Secret Models Eat After a Workout
by Gina Florio
How to Have Period Sex
Women's Health
Yes, You Can Absolutely Have Sex on Your Period, and Here's How
by Gina Florio
Can You Have Sex Before a Pap Smear?
Women's Health
If You're Thinking About Having Sex Before a Pap Smear, Read This First
by Aly Walansky
California Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust
Healthy Eating Tips
BRB, OMW to California Pizza Kitchen: They Have Cauliflower Pizza Crust Now!
by Dominique Astorino
Tampon Delivery Services
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds