Can You Drink Tequila If You're Paleo? Here's the Answer You've Been Waiting For

Although you're trying your best to be healthy and to eat a Paleo diet of unprocessed, nontoxic foods, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself every now and again and eat or drink something you love. That's why there are so many Paleo dessert and snack options out there. But what about alcohol? There aren't Paleo versions of your favorite cocktails, so you're probably wondering if there is any liquor that you're allowed to drink.

If you're a fan of margaritas, it's safe to assume your first question is whether you're allowed to drink tequila. Technically, no alcohol is Paleo, but when it comes to tequila, in particular, you'll hear different answers about whether it falls into the Paleo-approved category. Some say it's one of the few alcoholic beverages you can drink (in moderation) since it's a distilled liquor, while others insist that most tequila is made with ingredients like sucrose and glucose, which makes it off limits.

There definitely isn't one right answer, and it depends on how deep you want to dive into the Paleo world. For example, some Paleo folks don't even drink store-bought almond milk because it contains additives that our caveman ancestors didn't have access to, while others are a bit more lenient when it comes to this beverage.

The good thing about tequila, though, is that it's made from agave plants (well, it's supposed to be, anyway), rather than grain. A lot of other liquors, like whiskey and vodka, are made from grains, and since the Paleo diet doesn't allow grains, this can present a problem. But if you find a pure tequila that is made from 100 percent agave plants with no added sugar, you should be OK to have some. You do have to keep your eyes peeled, though, because there are some tequilas out there that are made from a mixture of grain and agave, so read the labels and don't be afraid to ask questions about the alcohol you're purchasing.

Another main thing to remember is that your drink definitely isn't Paleo if it's made with any kind of sugary mixers, so have yours either straight up, on the rocks, or mixed with some soda water. And, as always, drink in moderation if you're sticking to the Paleo diet.