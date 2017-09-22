 Skip Nav
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater

All healthy eaters have one thing in common — they can get extremely cranky. It's not easy to refrain from consuming every carb in the cabinet after a long day of Greek yogurt and salads. Although we have great self-control ("no thanks" is a staple in our vocabulary), sometimes it's just downright impossible to keep our mouths shut when it comes to moronic comments. So keep these things in mind the next time you want to question a healthy eater. Remember, we are probably starving, hangry, and would kill for a donut. You've been warned. . . . Tread lightly.

“Oh, you’re on a diet?”
“One cookie isn’t going to kill you.”
“You must think I eat so unhealthy.”
“Just have one bite!”
“Don’t you get tired of eating so healthy?”
“What will happen if you eat a cupcake?”
“It’s too expensive to eat healthy.”
“Live a little!”
“That’s all you’re eating?”
“I work out so I don’t have to eat healthy.”
