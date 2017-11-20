This Is How Jessica Lost Over 100 Pounds — Without "Going on a Diet"

People ask me all the time how I lost over 100 pounds. What did you eat? What did you do exercise-wise? Well, to be completely honest, I never went on a diet. When it came to my eating, it was about learning about portion control, quality of food, and knowing when you need to satisfy a craving. It was about changing my mindset when it came to eating better and being consistent. As for my workout routine, I incorporated at least three to four days of strength training. That made a much bigger impact in my weight-loss journey than basic running on a treadmill did. The following are five rules or tips that I used to lose the weight and keep it off.

No Diet

As I said before, I lost over 100 pounds without going on a diet. I actually do not even like the word diet itself. You should never have to deprive yourself of any food group. For me personally, the more you tell me, "No, you can not have this," the more I want it. I just learned how to eat properly. I learned proper portion control and choosing the right foods. I started cooking more at home and stopped going out to restaurants as often because when you make your own food, you see what is actually in it. I made small rules for myself, like I would not eat anything that comes out of a box and no eating after 8 p.m. Also, if I had a craving, I would satisfy it and then get back to eating healthy and exercising regularly. Slow and steady wins the race. You won't be overwhelmed this way, and you will still make progress.

Strength Train

When I first started working out, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. I walked into the gym extremely intimidated and only really knew how to use the treadmill. Then I hired a trainer and he taught me the importance of strength training, and I learned that building muscle burns fat. I started seeing incredible results and I barely ever went on a treadmill. I learned proper lifting techniques and form and still incorporated some conditioning into my workouts.

Eat Lots of Apples

As the old saying goes, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." Apples are the best trick to lose weight. They curb your sweet tooth cravings and because of the fiber in the apple, it will help satisfy hunger and slow the digestion of food. Apples are easy and helpful to incorporate in your diet if you are trying to lose weight. Add a nut butter to your apple for some extra protein as a perfect post-workout snack.

Stay Positive and Consistent

Not every day is going to be perfect. No one in this world is perfect when it comes to their eating and exercise regimen. Some days are going to be harder than others, but you just have to have the mindset that you are going to get back up after you fall off. If you want to cheat and have a cheat meal, it is important to not feel guilty about it. Inside your head, you just have to have the mindset that afterward you are going to go back to your healthy eating and exercise routine and not just fall off completely.

Sleep

Everyone tells you that sleep is super important, and it is completely true. Being well-rested will give you more energy to tackle the day, and it will also help with metabolism. Now, sleep alone will not make you lose weight, but incorporated with a balanced lifestyle and healthy eating and physical activity, good sleep will help you see the results faster. Poor sleep can result in slower metabolism and increased appetite, and it can make it harder to make healthier food choices throughout the day.

Now, is it easy to lose over 100 pounds? Absolutely not. It takes time, patience, focus, and dedication. Most people don't have the personal motivation to succeed. There is only one person you can blame for the choices you make. Incorporating these tips in your lifestyle can help you get on the right track to becoming a better you and help you shed those extra pounds.