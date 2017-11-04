 Skip Nav
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
2-Week Tone-Up
Printable Abs and Arms Workout — No Equipment Needed

Tips For Running Outside in the Cold

Follow This Trainer's Advice to Keep Your Running Game Strong This Fall

When the temperature starts to drop outside, it's easy to cozy up on the couch with a blanket and a juicy novel. While you should definitely make time for these kinds of quintessential Fall activities, that doesn't mean your fitness routine has to fall by the wayside. We may have entered sweater weather, but you can still fit in a killer workout.

Whether you're a veteran runner or a beginner who is still getting acquainted with the sport, you could probably use a few pointers when it comes to taking your cardio outside. POPSUGAR chatted with Michael Olzinski, MS, Purplepatch endurance coach and Equinox run coach, who gave us several pro tips that will help you stay on top of your running game this Fall.

Related
Need a New Pair of Running Shoes? 2 Experts Tell You What to Look For

Start With a Good Warmup

It's much harder to get in the sweaty swing of things when it's chilly outside. That's why Mike said, "You need to get your heart rate up in the warmup. This will reduce your risk of tightness and injury." Rather than jumping straight into your run, Mike suggests you "do some exercises to really get your core body temperature nice and high." Think high knees, air squats, burpees, and even jump rope. "Even if you have a light, easy run, spend five to 10 minutes to lubricate your muscles and joints," he recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Right Gear

"This is not a time to try to be as light as possible, so get that extra warm top or those shoes that are a few ounces heavier in order to keep your feet nice and warm," Mike said. He says even if your pace is a little bit slower than usual, it's worth it because you'll keep yourself warm and your joints supple. "Gloves are a must have; any basic runner gloves can be a game changer," he continued. "And if you need some glasses, make them lighter, amber or yellow lenses so that you can have a bit of a brighter viewpoint."

This is also a "great time to find a nice headlamp to see where you are going," since there is less sunlight in the mornings and evenings at this time of year. "It just gives you more confidence when you have a bit less light and also really lets others know you are out there."

Plan Your Route Ahead of Time

This sounds like a no-brainer, but you'd be surprised at how easily this slips your mind as you're lacing up your running shoes. "Be ready for more darkness," Mike warned. "Have some good routes planned that you know well so you are feeling comfortable and safe." Instead of just winging it and potentially getting lost in the dark, put in a few minutes of prep time. You'll likely be able to run longer and harder if you don't have to lend any brainpower to where you're going.

Related
Wanna Run Faster and Longer? Forget Everything You Think You Know About Foot Strike

Don't Let the Cold Be an Excuse to Not Run

"Running through the Winter is important!" Mike told POPSUGAR. "Remember, consistency is always the winner, and to spend two to three months with no running whatsoever will lead you to more difficulty getting to the point where you feel good in the new year." Mike says you don't have to push yourself to the limit and "test your distance and endurance," but keeping a consistent running schedule in the cold season will at the very least help you maintain your fitness — and then you can really reach for those big goals when everything starts to defrost (and the holidays come to a close).

Take Care of Your Body to Prevent Injury

You shouldn't necessarily be worried about getting injured when you're running in the cold, but "the cold is like any other weather condition: if you act like it isn't there, it can have negative effects." Mike advised, "Within reason, the cold should only be a sign for you to pay some attention to your body, your effort, and your warmups."

Take the time to stretch after every run and invest your energy in warming up properly. Both of these activities will "get that blood circulating throughout your body." Also consider doing some mobility in your downtime, like using massage balls to relieve the bottom of your feet or a foam roller to loosen up your hamstrings. "The biggest issue with cold is that your blood will generally shunt into the warmer parts of your body," Mike said. In other words, the blood will naturally flow from your feet and legs into your core, so you have to spend some extra time taking care of these parts after you've finished up your run.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Outdoor Voices top and pants
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsPopsugar InterviewsBeginner Running TipsWorkoutsRunningFall
Beginner Fitness Tips
After Running For 15 Years, I Made This Change and Finally Lost Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Exercise in My Underwear
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
by Jenny Sugar
How Do I Get Better at Working Out?
Beginner Fitness Tips
3 Things You Need to Be Focusing on If You Want to Up Your Fitness Game
by Michele Foley
100-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation | Maryn Teed
Beginner Fitness Tips
Maryn Dropped 105 Pounds in 1 Year — and It All Started With This Water-Drinking Hack
by Victoria Messina
Can You Work Out Too Much?
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Signs You're Overtraining — and How That Negatively Impacts Your Goals
by Michael De Medeiros
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds