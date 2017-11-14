 Skip Nav
Tips For Working Out in the Morning

The 1 Thing I Do Every Night That Helps Me Get to the Gym Every Morning

I'm a morning person who loves to squeeze in a workout before I head to work. Whether it's a weightlifting session or a class, nothing sets up my day better than a sweat session. Actually getting ourselves to the gym can be a tough feat in the a.m., though. You're tired, maybe a little cranky, and that pillow is just so comfortable. I get it.

But I'm a firm believer that what we do in the morning truly sets us up for the remainder of the day, so if you can fit in an early workout, go for it! You'll probably feel more alert at work, you'll be in a better mood, and you'll set up your metabolism to process all your food efficiently for the rest of the day.

A lot of people ask me how I get myself to the gym in the wee hours of the morning, and I always share this one trick that sets me up for success: before I go to bed every night, I lay out all my clothes and shoes for the day. Not only do I pick out what I'm going to wear for work (I shower and get dressed at my gym, so I pack everything in a separate bag), but I also choose my workout outfit and shoes. Everything is already laid out for me, so when I wake up, no matter how much I may try to talk myself out of it, there is no excuse for me not to get my ass to the gym.

Because our brains are still waking up first thing in the morning, this trick allows me to think as little as possible. All I have to do is brush my teeth, drink a glass of water, and change into the clothes that are sitting on the chair, patiently waiting for me. Then I just lace up my shoes and grab my bag — and just like that, I'm out the door!

This tip sounds like a no-brainer, but you'd be surprised at how effective it is when you actually put it into practice. If you want to fit in a morning workout, try putting everything together the night before. You might even be able to sleep in a few extra minutes because there's nothing to prepare before heading out the door. That's what we call a win-win!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Join the conversation
Personal EssayBeginner Fitness TipsWorkouts
