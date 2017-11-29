Don't Let a Little Blood Stop You: 7 Tips For Working Out on Your Period

One of the first things you want to do when you feel the menstrual cramps and furious chocolate cravings come on is curl up in bed and binge on Netflix. And that's a great idea — but first, maybe try fitting in a workout. Experts say time and time again that exercising on your period can ease pain, boost moods, and give you more energy.

While you don't have to opt in for the kind of workout that will leave you in a pile of exhaustion on the floor, it's good to squeeze in a form of physical activity that will help you feel less tired and more energetic, like walking, yoga, strength training, or even a dance class. Whatever you choose, here are some tips to help you have the best workout while you're on your period.