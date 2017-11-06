 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Healthy Foods You May Be Eating All Wrong
Healthy Recipes
12 Breakfast Smoothie Bowl Recipes That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk

Tom Hardy Boxing

Tom Hardy Is Boxing to Beef Up For a New Role, and We Thank the Fitness Gods

A post shared by Richmond Fitness Club (@richmondfitnessclub) on

Tom Hardy, in all his British beefcake glory, is back in the gym to prepare for yet another monster role that hopefully requires him to be shirtless for most of the film. He's set to play Venom in the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man spinoff. Not only is Tom a veteran when it comes to playing villains (he played the frighteningly sexy Bane in The Dark Knight Rises), but he's also used to packing on serious pounds to step into these roles.

This time, Tom is training with Nathan Jones, a professional MMA fighter, and trainer Mark Mene. He's working out five days a week, sometimes twice a day, to get as fit as possible. You can see him on Instagram punching a big bag, wrestling an even bigger man, and sparring with Nathan Jones. The tattoos, the sweat, the beard! Be still, our hearts.

Related
Dice Iida-Klein Is the Shirtless Yogi Who Might Give You Heart Palpitations

A post shared by Nathan Jones (@mrbagandtag) on

While we prefer for him to be doing all these workouts sans t-shirt, we'll take what we can get. We could watch this man bulk up all day.

Join the conversation
Tom HardyWorkoutsBoxingCelebrity Fitness
Tom Hardy
We Found Something Hotter Than Tom Hardy, and It's Tom Hardy Reading a Book to His Dog
by Lisa Peterson
Dunkirk Trailer
Movie Trailers
Dunkirk: The Trailer For Christopher Nolan's WWII Film Is So F*cking Stressful
by Maggie Panos
Photos of Tom Hardy and Prince Harry Together
Celebrity Birthdays
When Harry Met Tom: These 2 British Babes Are Insanely Scrumptious
by Gemma Cartwright
Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Cheat Meal
Dwayne Johnson
Holy Sh*t, The Rock's Cheat Meal Could Feed a Small Army
by Michele Foley
Best Ever Tom Hardy Photos
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Just Gets Better With Age
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds