Tom Hardy Is Boxing to Beef Up For a New Role, and We Thank the Fitness Gods

A post shared by Richmond Fitness Club (@richmondfitnessclub) on Oct 12, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Tom Hardy, in all his British beefcake glory, is back in the gym to prepare for yet another monster role that hopefully requires him to be shirtless for most of the film. He's set to play Venom in the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man spinoff. Not only is Tom a veteran when it comes to playing villains (he played the frighteningly sexy Bane in The Dark Knight Rises), but he's also used to packing on serious pounds to step into these roles.

This time, Tom is training with Nathan Jones, a professional MMA fighter, and trainer Mark Mene. He's working out five days a week, sometimes twice a day, to get as fit as possible. You can see him on Instagram punching a big bag, wrestling an even bigger man, and sparring with Nathan Jones. The tattoos, the sweat, the beard! Be still, our hearts.

A post shared by Nathan Jones (@mrbagandtag) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

A post shared by Richmond Fitness Club (@richmondfitnessclub) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

While we prefer for him to be doing all these workouts sans t-shirt, we'll take what we can get. We could watch this man bulk up all day.