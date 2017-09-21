Build Endurance and Burn Fat in Just 45 Minutes With This Treadmill Workout

As good as those short and sweet workouts can be, there are times when you want to invest a little more time and effort into your run. This is where you'll really build up your endurance, burn more calories, and feel stronger in general. Michael Olzinski, MSc, Purplepatch endurance coach and Equinox run coach, told POPSUGAR that it's necessary to mix things up every now and then and challenge your body with a longer workout.

"Sometimes you really need to condition your aerobic engine and do some workouts that help raise the base at which you can train," Mike said. "It's hard to always accomplish this type of progress in 30 minutes or less, so sometimes we need to go and spend a good chunk of time in a session, and 45 minutes is a great amount of time for that."

Even if you're not a regular runner, this workout has major benefits for you. "A good endurance session can extend beyond simply running," Mike told POPSUGAR. "It can improve your ability to work hard and then recover in any other style of workout you might do, be it a swim, a boxing class, a strength workout, or even a yoga class!"

The Workout

There are two main efforts or speeds you need to decide on before you get started.

Strong: "You should begin to feel labored breathing, but you are not to the point of breathless," Mike explained. "It is an effort you should be able to sustain for about five to six minutes where that would be a challenge for you."

Recovery: "This is your 'down' time, but it is still a massive part of the workout. It is a speed that you should actually feel like your heart rate can lower and you can catch your breath."

"The biggest mistake people make is to be overconfident and push themselves to failure," Mike advised. "It should certainly be a challenge, but you should feel empowered when you are finished, not devastated." So if your recovery speed needs to be a power walk, that's perfectly fine. Find what works best for you so you can get through the whole workout without stopping and feeling like you're about to collapse.



You'll start with a few minutes of a warmup walk or jog, followed by running drills. "Do not skip or be lazy on your warmups," Mike instructed. "This is a very important part of the session and your chance to improve the way you run if you do this frequently enough." After that, you will go through several minutes of a run using the incline. This will set you up for the main set of this workout, so make sure you give it your best effort to get your body nice and warm.

From there, you'll see that the speeds are marked either strong or recovery. Plug in the numbers you've decided on and get going! Mike says there's "no rest between intervals" because "the rest is built in," so do your best to keep moving the whole time. During the very last interval, for good measure, tack on 0.5 MPH to your strong speed and finish like a champion!

Mike designed this workout to be done regularly, so it's a good run to pull out of your pocket on a weekly basis. If you really want to see some improvement, he suggests adding 1.0 percent to your incline each week.



Time Speed Incline 0:00-5:00 Easy walk or jog 1.0 5:00-8:00 Running warmup drills: high knees, butt kicks, and fast feet 1.0 8:00-8:30 6.0 0.0 8:30-9:00 6.0 3.0 9:00-9:30 6.0 6.0 9:30-10:00 6.0 0.0 10:00-10:30 6.0 3.0 10:30-11:00 6.0 6.0 11:00-11:30 6.0 0.0 11:30-12:00 6.0 3.0 12:00-12:30 6.0 6.0 12:30-13:00 6.0 0.0 13:00-13:30 6.0 3.0 13:30-14:00 6.0 6.0 14:00-15:00 Easy walk or jog 0.0 15:00-16:30 Strong 1.5 16:30-21:00 Recovery 1.5 21:00-24:00 Strong 1.5 24:00-27:00 Recovery 1.5 27:00-31:30 Strong 1.5 31:30-33:00 Recovery 1.5 33:00-39:00 Strong 1.5 39:00-42:00 Recovery 1.5 42:00-45:00 Strong + 0.5 1.5



