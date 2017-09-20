 Skip Nav
These Vegan Halloween Chocolates Will Make You Forget Dairy Even Existed

The only time of year when it's hard to be vegan is during Halloween. There are plenty of vegan options around Thanksgiving and the holidays, but Halloween rarely presents the same kind of alternatives. I'd be lying if I said I didn't get slightly jealous of all those Snickers bars being passed around during this time of year. Pretty much anything related to Halloween has dairy or gelatin in it (except for candy corn — but who would actually want to eat that stuff?).

This year will be different, though. This year, I'm ready. And it's all because I've found the perfect dairy-free Halloween candy that not only fits the vegan diet but also tastes outrageously delicious.

Enjoy Life Foods, which is known for making tasty cookies, baking mixes, and bars, is launching its newest line of Halloween-themed candy, and the flavors are to die for. You can choose from Dark Chocolate Minis, Ricemilk Crunch Chocolate Minis, or Ricemilk Chocolate Minis. They come in the perfect bite-size pieces, so you can either hand them out to trick-or-treaters or, you know, just hoard them all for yourself kinda like I did.

These chocolates are milk-, soy-, and nut-free. They're sweetened with cane sugar and made with rice milk. The best part is, a nonvegan wouldn't even be able to tell the difference. It just tastes like any other normal chocolate — if not better.

The Ricemilk Crunch Chocolate Minis are my absolute favorite. They taste exactly like a Nestle Crunch would, with the same sweetness and texture. It's hard to only eat just one of them!

Although they're not available for purchase yet, stay tuned, because they're launching on Sept. 27. Insider tip: Enjoy Life will be running a 10 percent off promotion from the launch date until Oct. 4. So mark your calendars and have your wallets ready. Your Halloween just got a whole lot tastier.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Gina Florio
Enjoy Life FoodsHalloween CandyDairy-FreeHealthy LivingVeganHealthy SnacksHalloweenChocolate
