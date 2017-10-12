 Skip Nav
Consider All Your Cravings Answered With These Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Recipes

It's the most wonderful time of year — Fall is here and everything tastes and smells (and sometimes even looks) like pumpkin. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty soup or a sweet treat, these pumpkin recipes will satisfy you, and the best part is they're all vegan. Even if you don't follow a vegan diet, though, you can certainly find pleasure from these dishes. Better yet, make them for your friends and see if they can even tell that there's no dairy involved.

Spicy Thai Curry and Pumpkin Noodle Soup
Vegan Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Curried Pumpkin
Pumpkin Banana Smoothie
Vegan Pumpkin Quinoa Muffins
Pumpkin Spice Trail Mix
Miso Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Pumpkin Chai Protein Smoothie
Vegan Khao Soi Soup
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Healthy Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte
No-Chop Roast Pumpkin Soup
Pumpkin Chia Almond Butter
Vegan, Grain-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Pie Avocado Pudding
Pumpkin Coconut Bisque
Homemade Vegan Pumpkin Butter
