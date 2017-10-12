Consider All Your Cravings Answered With These Delicious Vegan Pumpkin Recipes

It's the most wonderful time of year — Fall is here and everything tastes and smells (and sometimes even looks) like pumpkin. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty soup or a sweet treat, these pumpkin recipes will satisfy you, and the best part is they're all vegan. Even if you don't follow a vegan diet, though, you can certainly find pleasure from these dishes. Better yet, make them for your friends and see if they can even tell that there's no dairy involved.



17 Healthy Recipes That Prove Pumpkin Pie For Breakfast Is a Great Idea Related