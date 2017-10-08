This Is the Ab Workout a Victoria's Secret Model Decided to Do on Her Birthday

Your day, your way @laisribeiro. HBD, Angel! 😉 A post shared by Victoria Sport (@victoriasport) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

As fun as cake and presents can be on your birthday, it's fun to sneak in a workout as well — what better way to celebrate another year of life than by getting your sweat on? (And then eating all of the cupcakes, of course.) Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro, who has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is no stranger to tough workouts, and she's celebrating her birthday by doing an ab session that's making our core burn just watching it.

"Your day, your way @laisribeiro. HBD, Angel! 😉" the VS team wrote on the Victoria Sport Instagram page. Lais is at Dogpound, and she's using the slide board for a killer ab exercise. While in plank with both hands on a towel, she slides one hand forward, brings it back, and repeats the same thing with her other arm. She continues this for reps and reps — and it's all done really slowly. Ouch.

Lais isn't the only Victoria's Secret model to use a slide board to maintain her physique. Karlie Kloss has been known to use the slide board as well, which helps her keep her legs and core super strong. Sure, these women got lucky when it comes to inheriting certain genes, but that doesn't mean they don't work their asses off at the gym.

If you've never used a slide board before, trust us when we say that these kinds of exercises are way harder than they look. To keep your body stable while you're moving your arms like that is extremely difficult, but Lais makes it look like a cinch. A very happy birthday indeed!