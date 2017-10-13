Mix Walking With Jogging in This Calorie-Burning Treadmill Workout

Walk/Run 45-Minute Treadmill Workout
Kicking your cardio up a notch and adding different types of intervals to your run, like in this treadmill workout, will battle belly fat and increase your postexercise calorie burn. We've also added some hill work to increase your calorie burn while toning your gams. Once the incline hits six percent, shorten your stride and pump your arms to help you maintain your speed. Short on time? Try our 20-minute walk/run treadmill workout.
Intervals and Hills
|Time
|Speed (MPH)
|Incline
|Notes
|0:00-5:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Warmup
|5:00-6:00
|3.0
|1.0
|Interval One
|6:00-7:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Interval One
|7:00-8:00
|5.0
|1.0
|Interval One
|8:00-9:00
|3.0
|1.0
|Interval Two
|9:00-10:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Interval Two
|10:00-11:00
|5.0
|1.0
|Interval Two
|11:00-12:00
|3.0
|1.0
|Interval Three
|12:00-13:00
|4.0
|1.0
|Interval Three
|13:00-14:00
|5.0
|1.0
|Interval Three
|14:00-15:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Recover
|15:00-16:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|16:00-17:00
|3.5
|1.0
|Easy
|17:00-18:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|18:00-19:00
|3.5
|1.0
|Easy
|19:00-20:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|20:00-21:00
|3.5
|1.0
|Easy
|21:00-22:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|22:00-23:00
|3.5
|1.0
|Easy
|23:00-24:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|24:00-25:00
|3.5
|1.0
|Easy
|25:00-26:00
|4.5
|1.0
|Fast
|26:00-27:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Recover
|27:00-27:30
|4.0
|6.0
|Hill Run One
|27:30-28:30
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|28:30-29:00
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Two
|29:00-30:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|30:00-30:30
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Three
|30:30-31:30
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|31:30-32:00
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Four
|32:00-33:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|33:00-33:30
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Five
|33:30-34:30
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|34:30-35:00
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Six
|35:00-36:00
|2.5
|0.0
|Easy
|36:00-36:30
|4:0
|6.0
|Hill Run Seven
|36:30-37:30
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|37:30-38:00
|4.0
|6.0
|Hill Run Eight
|38:00-39:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|39:00-39:30
|4.0
|6.0
|Hill Run Nine
|39:30-40:30
|2.5
|1.0
|Easy
|40:30-41:00
|4.0
|6.0
|Hill Run 10
|41:00-46:00
|2.5
|1.0
|Cooldown
Click here for a printable version of this workout without images.
