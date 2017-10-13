Mix Walking With Jogging in This Calorie-Burning Treadmill Workout

Kicking your cardio up a notch and adding different types of intervals to your run, like in this treadmill workout, will battle belly fat and increase your postexercise calorie burn. We've also added some hill work to increase your calorie burn while toning your gams. Once the incline hits six percent, shorten your stride and pump your arms to help you maintain your speed. Short on time? Try our 20-minute walk/run treadmill workout.

Intervals and Hills

Time Speed (MPH) Incline Notes 0:00-5:00 2.5 1.0 Warmup 5:00-6:00 3.0 1.0 Interval One 6:00-7:00 4.0 1.0 Interval One 7:00-8:00 5.0 1.0 Interval One 8:00-9:00 3.0 1.0 Interval Two 9:00-10:00 4.0 1.0 Interval Two 10:00-11:00 5.0 1.0 Interval Two 11:00-12:00 3.0 1.0 Interval Three 12:00-13:00 4.0 1.0 Interval Three 13:00-14:00 5.0 1.0 Interval Three 14:00-15:00 2.5 1.0 Recover 15:00-16:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 16:00-17:00 3.5 1.0 Easy 17:00-18:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 18:00-19:00 3.5 1.0 Easy 19:00-20:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 20:00-21:00 3.5 1.0 Easy 21:00-22:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 22:00-23:00 3.5 1.0 Easy 23:00-24:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 24:00-25:00 3.5 1.0 Easy 25:00-26:00 4.5 1.0 Fast 26:00-27:00 2.5 1.0 Recover 27:00-27:30 4.0 6.0 Hill Run One 27:30-28:30 2.5 1.0 Easy 28:30-29:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Two 29:00-30:00 2.5 1.0 Easy 30:00-30:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Three 30:30-31:30 2.5 1.0 Easy 31:30-32:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Four 32:00-33:00 2.5 1.0 Easy 33:00-33:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Five 33:30-34:30 2.5 1.0 Easy 34:30-35:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Six 35:00-36:00 2.5 0.0 Easy 36:00-36:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Seven 36:30-37:30 2.5 1.0 Easy 37:30-38:00 4.0 6.0 Hill Run Eight 38:00-39:00 2.5 1.0 Easy 39:00-39:30 4.0 6.0 Hill Run Nine 39:30-40:30 2.5 1.0 Easy 40:30-41:00 4.0 6.0 Hill Run 10 41:00-46:00 2.5 1.0 Cooldown

Click here for a printable version of this workout without images.