Mix Walking With Jogging in This Calorie-Burning Treadmill Workout

Kicking your cardio up a notch and adding different types of intervals to your run, like in this treadmill workout, will battle belly fat and increase your postexercise calorie burn. We've also added some hill work to increase your calorie burn while toning your gams. Once the incline hits six percent, shorten your stride and pump your arms to help you maintain your speed. Short on time? Try our 20-minute walk/run treadmill workout.

Intervals and Hills

Time Speed (MPH) Incline Notes
0:00-5:00 2.5 1.0 Warmup
5:00-6:00 3.0 1.0 Interval One
6:00-7:00 4.0 1.0 Interval One
7:00-8:00 5.0 1.0 Interval One
8:00-9:00 3.0 1.0 Interval Two
9:00-10:00 4.0 1.0 Interval Two
10:00-11:00 5.0 1.0 Interval Two
11:00-12:00 3.0 1.0 Interval Three
12:00-13:00 4.0 1.0 Interval Three
13:00-14:00 5.0 1.0 Interval Three
14:00-15:00 2.5 1.0 Recover
15:00-16:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
16:00-17:00 3.5 1.0 Easy
17:00-18:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
18:00-19:00 3.5 1.0 Easy
19:00-20:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
20:00-21:00 3.5 1.0 Easy
21:00-22:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
22:00-23:00 3.5 1.0 Easy
23:00-24:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
24:00-25:00 3.5 1.0 Easy
25:00-26:00 4.5 1.0 Fast
26:00-27:00 2.5 1.0 Recover
27:00-27:30 4.0 6.0 Hill Run One
27:30-28:30 2.5 1.0 Easy
28:30-29:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Two
29:00-30:00 2.5 1.0 Easy
30:00-30:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Three
30:30-31:30 2.5 1.0 Easy
31:30-32:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Four
32:00-33:00 2.5 1.0 Easy
33:00-33:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Five
33:30-34:30 2.5 1.0 Easy
34:30-35:00 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Six
35:00-36:00 2.5 0.0 Easy
36:00-36:30 4:0 6.0 Hill Run Seven
36:30-37:30 2.5 1.0 Easy
37:30-38:00 4.0 6.0 Hill Run Eight
38:00-39:00 2.5 1.0 Easy
39:00-39:30 4.0 6.0 Hill Run Nine
39:30-40:30 2.5 1.0 Easy
40:30-41:00 4.0 6.0 Hill Run 10
41:00-46:00 2.5 1.0 Cooldown

Click here for a printable version of this workout without images.

Image Source: Franz Steiner
