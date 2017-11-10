 Skip Nav
Stay on the Healthy Path This Weekend With These Inspiring Quotes

Wahoo! You made it to the weekend and after a week of eating healthy and crushing your workouts, you're ready to let loose! You should definitely take the end of the week to celebrate a little — you deserve it! But here's your little reminder that come Monday morning, you'll feel much better if you don't go completely overboard.

Take a little time for self-care, get in that longer workout you never have time for during the week, do a little meal prep, and be sure to also rest up! If you need a little motivation, read through these quotes.

