Your Weekly Workout Schedule Is Here — With Printables and Everything!

Can't make it to the gym? Or have absolutely no idea what to do once you're there? We feel you. Working out is hard enough, let alone having to create a successful plan that hits all the important points. We're here to help — think of us as your personal trainer for the week!

This one-week plan follows a trainer's plan for success: three days of resistance training, one day of cardio, and one day for dedicated recovery. On your two "off days," be sure to stay active with some LISS cardio, like going for a walk or leisurely bike ride. You can stagger the plan to whatever fits your schedule best, but we recommended giving yourself a rest day if you're feeling particularly sore. And if you're feeling like you have time to spare, go ahead and repeat one of the workouts.

Best of all, you can print each workout to take with you to the gym — or do the privacy of your own home. None of these workouts require much in the way of equipment; a pair of dumbbells is as fancy as it gets.

