Kathryn Proved That Your Weight Doesn't Matter, Especially When It Comes to Booty Gains

We're so used to thinking of weight gain as something that's negative, but Kathryn is proving that it's a waste of time to get caught up in how much you weigh. How you feel and your physical strength are the things that matter most.

With more than 28,000 followers on Instagram, Kathryn has proven to be an inspiration to many people when it comes to health and fitness. She consistently shares workout tips and encourages people to stay motivated, no matter what. In a recent post, she showed a before-and-after picture of herself. Within the span of a year, Kathryn completely changed her body, and although it initially looks like weight loss, she actually gained 13 pounds.

"It's crazy how if I were to measure my progress on a month to month basis, I'd hardly see a difference," she wrote. "But, when I compare my progress over time... DAMN! Hard work sure pays off💪🏽." Kathryn said this amazing transformation had nothing to do with genetics. Instead, it was all about hard work, dedication, and "TONS OF EATING."

In another post, she wrote, "I've gotta say, as much as I love seeing my body change, the most rewarding part of this (continuing) transformation is seeing how much strength I've gained." For Kathryn, it's been most rewarding to see how much her body can change and how much stronger she can become. "It's such a blessing to be able to discover what your body is capable of doing," she said. Amen to that!



We caught up with Kathryn, and she gave us a rundown on exactly how she made these physical changes. "I've always been passionate about fitness and have worked out for years, but my body really began to transform when I decided to give my 100 percent in the gym and in my eating," she told POPSUGAR.

"The key to building muscle is to strength train via progressive overload. This means increasing your weight, sets, reps, or intensity each workout!" she explained. "I like to stick to the same routine for each muscle group and train them on separate days." In other words, she'll work on legs and glutes twice a week; spend one day on chest, triceps, and shoulders; and spend another day on back, biceps, and abs.

But it's not all about working out. If you want to gain some muscle and tone your body like Kathryn did, you have to eat. "It's also essential to eat in a caloric surplus, meaning I eat more calories than I burn!" she said.

We asked Kathryn if she had any advice for someone who is starting out on their fitness journey. "You're not going to feel motivated to stick to your diet and workout every day," she shared. "The key is taking the first step, whether it be putting on your gym clothes, getting out of bed, starting your first set of crunches. Getting started is always the hardest part, but once you begin, you will build the momentum to keep going, and I guarantee your workout every time!"

"Motivation doesn't come first; it's the doing that will get you motivated," she said in conclusion.