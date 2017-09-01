 Skip Nav
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room
lululemon
Me and My Big Butt Tested These Workout Pants So You Don't Have To
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things

Weight-Loss Benefits of White Tea

Why Drinking This Kind of Tea Could Help Shed Those Last Few Pounds

The health benefits of tea are vast, including soothing an upset stomach or helping to ease congestion. And while we've heard that matcha or peppermint tea are good teas to try if you're looking to lose weight, there's another tea out there that can help as well: white tea. While chatting with Bernadine Tay, global tea curator for Wedgwood, she shared this lesser-known benefit of sipping white tea.

"White tea actually stops new fat cells from forming," Tay told me while showing off Wedgwood's new Wonderlust Tea collection. The weight-loss benefits of white tea have been studied many times, including this study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism, and Tay pointed out that while it's been heavily studied, not many people realize that just drinking a few cups of white tea a day can help with losing weight.

Related
These Super Herbs Fight Stress, Give You Energy, and Promote Weight Loss

White tea shares a lot of health benefits with black tea and green tea, but it goes through the least amount of processing, which makes it the most beneficial overall. It comes from the camellia sinensis plant and appears pale yellow when brewed. Besides stopping new fat cells from forming, white tea is also rich in antioxidants.

Tay noted, however, that while white tea boosts the breakdown of fat and slows down the growth of new fat, it is not a miracle worker. "It can help with weight loss, but it works best if you're healthy otherwise," she said. In other words, you can't eat whatever you want and think the white tea cancels it out. Livestrong recommends pairing the white tea with each meal and keeping up a regular fitness regimen.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Bonnie Burke
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsDiet TipsWeight LossTea
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Bob Harper Weight Loss Tips
Bob Harper
by Perri Konecky
Harley Pasternak Opinion on Keto Diet
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak Thinks "Life Is Too Short" to Be Keto
by Dominique Astorino
What to Eat to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
Nutritionists Reveal What to Eat at Every Meal to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Healthiest Items to Order at Panera
Healthy Eating Tips
Panera Has Some of the Healthiest Fast Food and You Should Probably Be Eating It
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds