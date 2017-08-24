 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Humor
"I Left Without Pants On" and Other Hilarious "Period Brain" Stories
Healthy Recipes
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There

Weight Loss and Feeling Cold

Losing 140 Pounds Is Mostly Positive For Desiree, Except For This 1 Thing

Whoa where did summer go? It feels like fall today, leggings and sweaters in full swing 😳 there are so many bonuses to loosing weight not often would you think of a negative side effect to massive weight loss but for me there is ONE ☝️ I am so friggen cold all the time I often joke about how I have lost my fur coat 😂 don't get me wrong it's a heck of a lot easier to enjoy the heat, but brrr... winter can get darn chilly #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #massiveweightloss #beforeandafter #wednesdaywisdom #naturalweightloss #sidebyside #transformation #weightlosssupport #coach #personaltrainer #fallfashion

A post shared by By Desiree (@nakedhealthjourney) on

Desiree used to weigh 275 pounds. Now that she's dropped an impressive 140 pounds naturally, she's experiencing an unexpected side effect. She says, " I am so friggen cold all the time I often joke about how I have lost my fur coat."

Related
Screw the Scale — These 2 Non-Scale Victories Are Everything!

Yes, losing body fat may mean that you won't be as warm as you once were. Desiree told POPSUGAR, "It's crazy, hey? How cold you can get . . . I was always so warm." She captions her Instagram photos, "Don't get me wrong it's a heck of a lot easier to enjoy the heat, but brrr... winter can get darn chilly." She's not complaining, though! There are obviously so many bonuses to losing a massive amount of weight.

Join the conversation
Before And After Weight LossWeight Loss
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Tech Companies Banning White Supremacists
Donald Trump
14 Tech Companies Trying to Ban Hate Groups and White Supremacists
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds