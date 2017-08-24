Weight Loss and Feeling Cold
Losing 140 Pounds Is Mostly Positive For Desiree, Except For This 1 Thing
Whoa where did summer go? It feels like fall today, leggings and sweaters in full swing 😳 there are so many bonuses to loosing weight not often would you think of a negative side effect to massive weight loss but for me there is ONE ☝️ I am so friggen cold all the time I often joke about how I have lost my fur coat 😂 don't get me wrong it's a heck of a lot easier to enjoy the heat, but brrr... winter can get darn chilly #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #massiveweightloss #beforeandafter #wednesdaywisdom #naturalweightloss #sidebyside #transformation #weightlosssupport #coach #personaltrainer #fallfashion
Desiree used to weigh 275 pounds. Now that she's dropped an impressive 140 pounds naturally, she's experiencing an unexpected side effect. She says, " I am so friggen cold all the time I often joke about how I have lost my fur coat."
Yes, losing body fat may mean that you won't be as warm as you once were. Desiree told POPSUGAR, "It's crazy, hey? How cold you can get . . . I was always so warm." She captions her Instagram photos, "Don't get me wrong it's a heck of a lot easier to enjoy the heat, but brrr... winter can get darn chilly." She's not complaining, though! There are obviously so many bonuses to losing a massive amount of weight.