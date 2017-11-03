27 Quotes That Will Inspire Weight Loss AND Self-Love

Making the decision to get healthy and lose weight is a big deal all in itself — so, well done! Whether you can't remember the last time you set foot in a gym or you've simply fallen off the wagon, these quotes will give you that extra push, especially when it all seems impossible. You're gorgeous anyway, but now it's time to do your body right and make it strong. If there are any takeaways, they are: everyone starts somewhere, don't compare yourself to others, and wake up every day with the purpose to kick ass!