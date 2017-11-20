Want to Lose Weight? Here's the Dinner This Celebrity Trainer Suggests

 Skip Nav
If you're looking to lose weight, celebrity trainer Joel Harper recommends serving up soup for dinner. "Liquids are already broken down," he says, which means your body has to do less work when it comes to digestion. This can help keep you regular, banish bloat, and support weight-loss goals! However, any old soup won't suffice; Joel is all about focusing on the quality of your calories rather than a sheer number and making sure there's some protein in your bowl. Whether you're a meat-lover or vegan eater, at least one of these 18 nutrient-dense soups will become a staple in your dinner rotation.

