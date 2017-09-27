Weight-Loss Transformation Using 80/20
This Is the Popular Diet That Helped Lucy Transform Her Body (and Maintain It)
Transformation Time ⏱ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ - 2014: First year of uni, a lot of partying, drinking, sleepless nights, mashed potato (this was my staple food for every meal) & very little consideration for my health and wellbeing. I was self-conscious and unhappy in my body. The only balance in my life was making sure drunk Lucy left enough dominoes pizza for hungover Lucy to eat. But admittedly I was having a great time lols #noregrets. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2016: Third year of uni, a lot less partying, and really the first time I was aware of my diet, the gym & the impact of both on my body. I was really happy with how my body had changed and how I looked. But at this point, my life was still v. unbalanced. It has just flipped to the other extremity of the scale - looking back I realise how obsessed with being "healthy" I was, that it was no longer actually healthy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2017: I feel I've finally found a way to fit being healthy into the rest of my life. I'm not claiming to have everything completely spot on RN, I'm sure there will be times I'll look back to now and notice things I'm not aware of atm (hindsight is a fab thing). But I definitely feel I have finally found my flow. I'm understanding and actually ~implementing~ the 80/20 balance; training hard and eating well most the time, but still socialising, having fun, eating mashed potato & dominoes pizza, and living my life. And I feel happy in my body (most the time). ⠀⠀⠀⠀ I think I've realised that for me, this is a way of living my life, it's not a quick diet or way to lose weight for a certain event. And if you want it to be sustainable, there needs to be balance. There's only so long you can maintain a crazy level of training hard 7 days a week & eating nothing but holy gluten/diary-free green, clean and pure goodness, before you get bored or unhappy and duck out. Equally, there is nothing healthy about never eating veg or not doing anything more strenuous than answering the door to the delivery man. But neither being healthy nor seeing physical progress requires you to be 100% perfect. It doesn't have to be all or nothing. So this is just a little reminder to keep yourself in check & to make sure you are actually ~balanced~ ⚖️💛
Lucy Yates's weight-loss journey was filled with a few ups and downs. In 2014, she wasn't much concerned with her health, partying a lot and enjoying pizza and beer. Then two years later, she started to become more aware of her diet, but maybe a little too much.
Fast forward to 2017, and Lucy says proudly, "I've finally found a way to fit being healthy into the rest of my life." The key to her success is training hard at the gym as well as eating 80/20, which means eating healthy most of the time, but allowing some indulging here and there (hooray for mashed potatoes!). Lucy's advice for those on their own weight-loss journey is, "If you want it to be sustainable, there needs to be balance."
Body confidence. It has taken me a long time to feel body confident. And still I have many moments where I don't, but the proportion of time when I do to when I don't is increasing. This is partly down to my aesthetic changes. I've clearly gained muscle and lost body fat since I started working out; I love having big strong legs, a fuller butt & a toned back. And obvs it's nice to see some abs every now & then. Being able to make and see the changes that I've wanted has helped increase my confidence. But body confidence & physical appearance are not necessarily related. More than the visible changes, for me, body confidence really comes down to what goes on inside. I've had to spend a lot of time exposing, understanding & working on my thought processes; questioning the way I think about myself, how I define beauty, the words I speak over myself, the inner voices telling me I'm too fat or not pretty enough, the bearing I let my appearance have on my self-worth, the standards I hold for myself, and the way I feel about myself when I see other beautiful girls. I've said it many times before - our thoughts are SO powerful. It's all well and good working out and eating well, having the most toned abs and huge butt, but if you are constantly telling yourself you're not enough the way you are, you will never ~feel~ enough. I am [clearly] a massive supporter of exercising, I have seen the incredible things it can do for people. BUT if you're going to the gym purely to find happiness and body confidence through making physical changes, you're looking in the wrong place. Work on your thoughts too. I mean genuinely spend time attending to your thoughts & the way they make you feel. How you speak to yourself is a habit you have to both break and create. Identify thoughts making you feel crappy & start replacing them with more positive ones - even if they do seem small and irrelevant. How you actively choose to view & treat yourself will allow you to enjoy being you and enjoy the process of seeing physical changes, rather than relying on them for your happiness or to feel confident 💛
Eating well and working out weren't the only factors in her transformation. "I've had to spend a lot of time exposing, understanding & working on my thought processes; questioning the way I think about myself, how I define beauty, the words I speak over myself, the inner voices telling me I'm too fat or not pretty enough."
Many of us can relate to those inner voices telling us that if we haven't reached our ultimate weight-loss or body goals , that we're not good enough. But Lucy says, "How you speak to yourself is a habit you have to both break and create . . . How you actively choose to view & treat yourself will allow you to enjoy being you and enjoy the process of seeing physical changes, rather than relying on them for your happiness or to feel confident 💛"
So make speaking kindly to yourself part of your journey, and it'll be that much more successful.