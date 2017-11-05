Weight Watchers Just Launched Low-Calorie Wine — but There's a Catch!

Weight Watchers is no joke — the program has helped millions of people transform their bodies with its trusty SmartPoints system, but as healthy as the program is, just like any other diet, alcohol can be a high source of calories and a few more points than we'd like to account for. . . until now! The company has teamed up with a winery to launch a line of low-calorie, guilt-free wines named Cense, and it promises to rack up fewer points than a regular glass of wine.

The first release from the partnership with Truett-Hurst Winery is a Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand, which has only three points, compared to the usual four points of a five-ounce glass of other wines. In addition to the lower points, a glass of Cense wine is about 85 calories, compared to the 120 calories in a typical glass. At just $15 a bottle, this is a dream come true to anyone watching their calorie consumption. The catch? There's a lower alcohol content level in Cense, but it's not by much. Cense is 9.6 percent alcohol, while other Sauvignon Blanc bottles range between 11 and 13 percent.

Image Source: Weight Watchers

By launching Cense, Weight Watchers is proving yet again that individuals following the program do not have to give up the things they love. Well, just like Oprah loves her bread, we love our wine, and we couldn't be more excited for this diet-friendly indulgence. Cense wines are available online for $15 and for $14 at select Kroger stores. Bottoms up!