A Sister, Brother, and Girlfriend Collectively Lost 191 Pounds With Weight Watchers

After a trip to Las Vegas together, Kevin, his girlfriend, Megan, and his sister Lindsey were all disappointed in the photos from their vacation. Each of them knew that they wanted to make a change in their lifestyle and health, but instead of going it alone, they joined forces to do something great together. The family started Weight Watchers as their first step and added in cardio classes at Cycle Bar in addition to their own gym programs to focus on a more active lifestyle. Little by little, they chipped away at their weight while overhauling their diet and approach to life.

They've each got their own inspiring story (as you'll see ahead), but we love following their fitness-focused Instagram to see what they're up to as a team. It's inspiring to see how much you can accomplish when you've got an awesome support system — and hopefully this will inspire you to gather your own inner circle and take on a healthy challenge yourself!