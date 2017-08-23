A Professional Dancer Tells Us Exactly What She Eats (and Doesn't) Every Day

 Skip Nav
It's natural to be curious about what fitness professionals eat on a daily basis. Their bodies need to be in tip-top shape, which means they rely on a healthy diet and regular exercise. Keon Saghari, professional dancer, choreographer, and yoga instructor, spends the majority of her day moving her body, so she needs food to be her fuel — but that doesn't mean she can't enjoy everything she eats.

"I don't like to count calories, so I tend to focus on how food makes me feel," Keon told POPSUGAR. "I am very observant of my energy level after I eat. That's what informs my diet." She opts in for clean dishes that are full of protein, healthy fats, and fruits and vegetables.

In the morning, Keon usually makes herself a breakfast bowl. These are the ingredients you'll typically find in her dish:

  • Oatmeal
  • Chia seeds
  • Coconut flakes
  • Slivered almonds
  • Cinnamon
  • Rice milk
  • In-season fruit, like blueberries, strawberries, mangoes, or peaches

Her standard lunch is a fresh salad with plenty of protein:

  • Chicken breast or tofu
  • Spinach
  • Walnuts
  • Dried edamame or croutons ("something crunchy," she said)
  • Carrots
  • Tomatoes
  • Lemon juice and olive oil

For her last meal of the day, Keon keeps it simple with protein, complex carbs, and vegetables:

  • Baked salmon fillet, cooked in avocado oil and topped with fresh garlic
  • Brown rice or black beans
  • Broccoli or asparagus with squeezed lemon on top

Yummy eats in the French country side 👌🏽

A post shared by Keon Saghari (@neonkeon) on

"I recently discovered that my body doesn't do very well with certain dairy products like milk or cheese," she told POPSUGAR. "I make sure to not include those items in my diet, otherwise I'm out of commission for the rest of the day!" Additionally, Keon said she can feel a big difference in her energy level when she overeats or dips into junk food, so she tries to eat more protein and a lighter amount of carbs at the end of every day. That allows her to wake up feeling refreshed and recharged.

However, Keon knows that a small daily treat won't ruin her toned figure or make her feel terrible. "I always like to end a meal with something sweet, like fresh fruit, dried fruit, or dark chocolate," she admitted. She keeps her portions to a reasonable size — and enjoys every bite of her healthy dessert.

Image Source: Ariel Dubov
