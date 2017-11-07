Feast Your Eyes on What (and When) This Weight-Loss Specialist Eats Every Day

Whether we're on our own weight-loss journey or just trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's not uncommon to wonder what doctors and nutritionists eat every day to stay fit. POPSUGAR spoke to Dr. Luiza Petre, a weight-loss and weight-management specialist and board-certified cardiologist, and she gave us some insight into what — and when — she eats every single day. Time to take notes!

One of the first things Dr. Petre told us about her daily habits is, "My biggest objective is to give myself 14 hours between dinner and breakfast." She really believes that intermittent fasting is a great, sustainable habit that "helps with cravings, mood, and memory."

"It improves blood sugar levels, decreases risk of cancer and heart disease, and might help with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," she added. "I find it helps with weight management too." While she may not have a strict cutoff point for dinner in the evening, she makes sure she gives herself 14 hours in between her last meal of the day and her first meal the next morning.

For general eating guidelines, these are the simple yet effective rules Dr. Petre lays out for herself:

Now let's get into what Dr. Petre eats every day. Here are a few of her favorite options for breakfast (in addition to her coffee with almond milk, of course):

Egg whites with mushrooms, spinach, and horseradish

Lettuce wrap with organic Applegate Deli, alfalfa, cucumbers, green peppers, radishes, and mustard

Two soft-boiled eggs with horseradish

Chia and almond milk and vanilla

These are the primary meals Dr. Petre interchangeably makes for lunch and dinner:

Turkey meatballs vegetable soup

Turkey or chicken burger with sauerkraut

Baked turkey with cauliflower mashed potatoes

Chicken and fried cauliflower rice

Acorn squash with lentil stuffing

Chicken breast with broccoli rabe

Salad (kale or lettuce) with apples, walnuts, egg whites, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil

Halibut with lentils

Lentil pasta

Greek salad with grilled chicken and balsamic vinegar — no cheese

As you can see, she's getting a hefty serving of protein and greens with every meal, along with complex carbohydrates like potatoes.

Here are her go-to snacks:

Bone broth

Apples with one teaspoon of peanut or almond butter

Grapes or berries

Kale chips

12 almonds

Green smoothie

Dark chocolate with no sugar added

Pretty much all of these meals and snacks are quite easy to make at home, so it might be time to get ourselves to the grocery store and stock up on all the good stuff. If you need an extra boost of encouragement, check out all these healthy dinner recipes. Make a big batch of something on Sunday, and you've got lunch for the week!