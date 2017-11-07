What Do Doctors Eat?
Feast Your Eyes on What (and When) This Weight-Loss Specialist Eats Every Day
Whether we're on our own weight-loss journey or just trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's not uncommon to wonder what doctors and nutritionists eat every day to stay fit. POPSUGAR spoke to Dr. Luiza Petre, a weight-loss and weight-management specialist and board-certified cardiologist, and she gave us some insight into what — and when — she eats every single day. Time to take notes!
One of the first things Dr. Petre told us about her daily habits is, "My biggest objective is to give myself 14 hours between dinner and breakfast." She really believes that intermittent fasting is a great, sustainable habit that "helps with cravings, mood, and memory."
"It improves blood sugar levels, decreases risk of cancer and heart disease, and might help with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's," she added. "I find it helps with weight management too." While she may not have a strict cutoff point for dinner in the evening, she makes sure she gives herself 14 hours in between her last meal of the day and her first meal the next morning.
For general eating guidelines, these are the simple yet effective rules Dr. Petre lays out for herself:
- Sip ginger and turmeric tea
- Avoid processed foods; focus on whole, natural foods
- Avoid dairy
- No artificial sweeteners
- Limit snacks to one per day, averaging 100 calories
- Always drink water throughout the day
- Have a high-protein breakfast every day
- Be mindful of portion size
Now let's get into what Dr. Petre eats every day. Here are a few of her favorite options for breakfast (in addition to her coffee with almond milk, of course):
- Egg whites with mushrooms, spinach, and horseradish
- Lettuce wrap with organic Applegate Deli, alfalfa, cucumbers, green peppers, radishes, and mustard
- Two soft-boiled eggs with horseradish
- Chia and almond milk and vanilla
These are the primary meals Dr. Petre interchangeably makes for lunch and dinner:
- Turkey meatballs vegetable soup
- Turkey or chicken burger with sauerkraut
- Baked turkey with cauliflower mashed potatoes
- Chicken and fried cauliflower rice
- Acorn squash with lentil stuffing
- Chicken breast with broccoli rabe
- Salad (kale or lettuce) with apples, walnuts, egg whites, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil
- Halibut with lentils
- Lentil pasta
- Greek salad with grilled chicken and balsamic vinegar — no cheese
As you can see, she's getting a hefty serving of protein and greens with every meal, along with complex carbohydrates like potatoes.
Here are her go-to snacks:
- Bone broth
- Apples with one teaspoon of peanut or almond butter
- Grapes or berries
- Kale chips
- 12 almonds
- Green smoothie
- Dark chocolate with no sugar added
Pretty much all of these meals and snacks are quite easy to make at home, so it might be time to get ourselves to the grocery store and stock up on all the good stuff. If you need an extra boost of encouragement, check out all these healthy dinner recipes. Make a big batch of something on Sunday, and you've got lunch for the week!