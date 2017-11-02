What Do Personal Trainers Eat?
The Exact Meals and Snacks a Personal Trainer Eats in a Week
It's not a stretch of the imagination to call Madalin Giorgetta the queen of booty gains. She's a personal trainer from Australia who has over 430,000 followers on Instagram and creates accessible gym guides for women who want to get into weight lifting. She's also known for posting relatable before-and-afters of the amazing changes she's made in her body. For example, she's seriously grown her butt over the last year — and she's done it all without squats or cardio.
Maddy is the first to admit, though, that transforming your body starts first and foremost with your diet. POPSUGAR chatted with her about her daily routine, and she shared exactly what she eats in any given week. Although she has a pretty strict diet, Maddy doesn't deprive herself. She said, "I like to eat freely at night as I often go out for dinner, so I'll have smaller meals for lunch and breakfast and then eat whatever I like at night."
Here's what Maddy eats every day of the week. You'll notice right away that she eats several meals a day, rather than two or three big ones. Take notes!
Monday
- Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats (pre-workout)
- Oatmeal with blueberries and cinnamon (post-workout)
- Homemade chicken meatballs with Greek salad
- Caramel protein bar
- Full-fat Greek yogurt and passionfruit
- Palak paneer ("tofu instead of cheese"), lentils, salad, and naan
- A "few cheeky squares" of chocolate
Tuesday
- Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
- Oatmeal with apples and cinnamon
- Vegetarian fritters with sour cream and avocado
- Rocky road protein bar
- Carrots and guacamole dip
- Spinach and ricotta cannelloni
- Italian chocolate biscuit
Wednesday
- Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
- Wholemeal toast with avocado
- Lentils with veggie or potato patties and yogurt
- Caramel protein bar
- Carrots and guacamole dip
- Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad
Thursday
- Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
- Wholemeal toast with Vegemite and cheese
- Homemade chicken meatballs with sweet potato and spinach salad
- Rocky road protein bar
- Greek yogurt and passionfruit
- Grilled sweet chili and lemongrass chicken with spinach and cherry tomatoes
- Handful of Chicos, "although I do find it hard to stop at a handful!"
Friday
- Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats
- Oatmeal with berries and honey
- Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad
- Oreo protein bar
- Celery sticks with peanut butter and raisins
- Sashimi salad
Clearly Maddy has several meals or snacks that she'll eat more than once throughout the week, and it's this kind of consistency that helps her stay on track and know exactly what she's putting into her body. "Find what works for you and what you can stick to. That's what is most important," she advised. In other words, just because she's eating celery sticks with peanut butter doesn't mean you have to as well — especially if you hate peanuts.
Finally, don't think that you have to sacrifice your social life to eat a certain diet. "I go for dinner at my boyfriend's mum's house every Monday night and she cooks the best healthy Indian food ever!" Maddy said. If there's a meal you really want to eat with your loved ones, go for it! And just adjust the rest of your day's meals accordingly.