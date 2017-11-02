The Exact Meals and Snacks a Personal Trainer Eats in a Week



It's not a stretch of the imagination to call Madalin Giorgetta the queen of booty gains. She's a personal trainer from Australia who has over 430,000 followers on Instagram and creates accessible gym guides for women who want to get into weight lifting. She's also known for posting relatable before-and-afters of the amazing changes she's made in her body. For example, she's seriously grown her butt over the last year — and she's done it all without squats or cardio.

Maddy is the first to admit, though, that transforming your body starts first and foremost with your diet. POPSUGAR chatted with her about her daily routine, and she shared exactly what she eats in any given week. Although she has a pretty strict diet, Maddy doesn't deprive herself. She said, "I like to eat freely at night as I often go out for dinner, so I'll have smaller meals for lunch and breakfast and then eat whatever I like at night."



Here's what Maddy eats every day of the week. You'll notice right away that she eats several meals a day, rather than two or three big ones. Take notes!

Monday

Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats (pre-workout)

Oatmeal with blueberries and cinnamon (post-workout)

Homemade chicken meatballs with Greek salad

Caramel protein bar

Full-fat Greek yogurt and passionfruit

Palak paneer ("tofu instead of cheese"), lentils, salad, and naan

A "few cheeky squares" of chocolate

Tuesday

Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats

Oatmeal with apples and cinnamon

Vegetarian fritters with sour cream and avocado

Rocky road protein bar

Carrots and guacamole dip

Spinach and ricotta cannelloni

Italian chocolate biscuit

Wednesday

Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats

Wholemeal toast with avocado

Lentils with veggie or potato patties and yogurt

Caramel protein bar

Carrots and guacamole dip

Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad



Thursday

Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats

Wholemeal toast with Vegemite and cheese

Homemade chicken meatballs with sweet potato and spinach salad

Rocky road protein bar

Greek yogurt and passionfruit

Grilled sweet chili and lemongrass chicken with spinach and cherry tomatoes

Handful of Chicos, "although I do find it hard to stop at a handful!"

Friday

Protein shake with banana, peanut butter, and oats

Oatmeal with berries and honey

Grilled basil pesto chicken and Greek salad

Oreo protein bar

Celery sticks with peanut butter and raisins

Sashimi salad

Clearly Maddy has several meals or snacks that she'll eat more than once throughout the week, and it's this kind of consistency that helps her stay on track and know exactly what she's putting into her body. "Find what works for you and what you can stick to. That's what is most important," she advised. In other words, just because she's eating celery sticks with peanut butter doesn't mean you have to as well — especially if you hate peanuts.

Finally, don't think that you have to sacrifice your social life to eat a certain diet. "I go for dinner at my boyfriend's mum's house every Monday night and she cooks the best healthy Indian food ever!" Maddy said. If there's a meal you really want to eat with your loved ones, go for it! And just adjust the rest of your day's meals accordingly.