These Are the 10 Foods a Dietitian Always Keeps in Her Kitchen

Dietitians make a living knowing which foods are healthiest — they research extensively, so we don't have to! Of course, they have to practice what they preach, right?! So we asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition to share the top 10 foods she always has on hand for healthy meals and snacks. How many of these are already in your kitchen?

Oats: "I use these for breakfast,' Leslie says, and she also replaces half the flour with ground oats in everything she bakes to increase the fiber, satiety, and nutrients. Sweet potatoes: Leslie says, these are "megafilling complex carbs with high vitamin A content." She loves these for breakfast with eggs, or any time a day! Here's a hot tip: "I roast up sheet pans and freeze in single half- to one-cup portions for a quick addition to a Buddha bowl or breakfast." Onions: Leslie loves using onions to add flavor to everything. She says, "they are rich in quercetin, an anti-inflammatory flavonoid, and add flavor without tons of fat!" Eggs: "Perfect protein for any meal of the day." Greek yogurt: Leslie loves this staple because it's high in protein. Aside from breakfast, it's a great snack option for keeping her full in between meals. She also uses Greek yogurt to lighten up dips and sauces.

Beans: Another great source for complex carbs and good fiber, Leslie says beans "feed the good bacteria living in your gut, aka microbiome. I like black beans the best since they give you anthocyanin, the same pigment in blueberries that fights cancer." Greens: Greens like lettuce, Swiss chard, and spinach are good for digestion and keeping you regular! Whether it's cooked or raw, Leslie says, "I aim for one type per day!" Frozen veggies: These are great to have on hand to add fiber and vitamins to any meal such as soups, stir-fries, casseroles, pasta dishes, mashed potatoes, and whole grains. Her faves? "Broccoli, cauliflower rice, and peas." Dark chocolate coins: Getting in a little something sweet daily helps curb cravings and prevent binges. Leslie suggests, "Try two dark chocolate coins, and eat them slowly for best enjoyment." Avocados/olive oil: Healthy-fat staples are a must! Leslie shares, "I cook everything with olive oil since its one of the healthiest oils. Avocados provide healthy fats and fiber to keep you full and satisfied!"