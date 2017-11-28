 Skip Nav
I've Been Intermittent Fasting For 8 Months, and This Is What I Eat in a Day

I could talk about intermittent fasting all day. Aside from telling people about the benefits and how this is the easiest, most effortless way to lose weight (I sound like a frickin' commercial!), I love when people ask me what I eat all day.

To be completely honest, I made a big mistake in the beginning, eating whatever the hell I wanted. I wasn't focused on monitoring my calories whatsoever, and I ate as many times during the day as I was before I started intermittent fasting. I ended up gaining weight when I was supposed to be losing it.

So I've fine-tuned my eating schedule. I've tried the Warrior Diet, eating only four hours a day, and I've also tried shifting my eating window and skipping dinner instead of breakfast. After almost nine months of intermittent fasting, I've discovered that eating from noon until 6:30 or 7 p.m. works best for me. I usually eat lunch, a snack, dinner, and sometimes a snack or dessert after dinner. Here's an example of what I eat in a day.

9:30 a.m. — Peppermint Tea
12:30 p.m. — Kale and Tofu Salad and Grapes
3:30 p.m. — Protein Smoothie Bowl With Blueberries and Sliced Almonds
5:30 p.m. — Lentils With Quinoa and Edamame
7:00 p.m. — Banana and Cashews
