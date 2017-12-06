What People Eat in a Day
Because We're All Nosy as Hell, Here's What People Eat in a Day
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Because We're All Nosy as Hell, Here's What People Eat in a Day
Taking pics of your food is one way to track your calories, macros, and encourage healthy eating. Sharing your daily food journal on social media is even better because it keeps you accountable and offers support and encouragement to keep eating toward your goals. Want to know what other people eat in a day? Check these out.
0previous images
-5more images