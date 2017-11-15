 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
The Scary Truth Behind Your To-Go Oatmeal
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Stretches You Can Do While You're Watching TV

Working on your flexibility is a task that doesn't have to only be done in the gym or yoga studio. You can put your multitasking skills to use when you're lounging around the house, or better yet, when you're catching up on your favorite TV shows. Mobility is a crucial part of your overall fitness, so take advantage of these easy yet effective yoga postures that will help you stay flexible. Here are nine stretches you can totally do while you're watching TV.

Related
8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For
Butterfly
Pigeon
Happy Baby
Behind the Back Neck Stretch
Triangle
Open Lizard
Seated Neck Release
Upward Stretch
Lying Side Quad Stretch
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Yoga SequencesStretchesHealthy LivingTelevisionStress ReliefYoga
Yoga
The Top 4 Workouts to Avoid If You're Trying to Lose Weight
by Dominique Astorino
Basic Stretches For Tight Hips
Yoga
8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Poses That Strengthen Your Abs and Core
Yoga
9 Core-Carving Yoga Poses
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Sequence For Hamstrings
Yoga
This Yoga Sequence Will Loosen Up Insanely Tight Hamstrings
by Jenny Sugar
Gentle Yoga Sequence
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Truly Beginner Yoga Sequence
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds