All the Times Missandei From Game of Thrones Was Our Vegan Inspiration

Look no further if you're in need of some clean-eating inspiration. Nathalie Emmanuel, the brilliant and beautiful Missandei on Game of Thrones, is a proud vegan who regularly shares drool-worthy pictures of her dishes on Instagram. The British actress is a huge fan of plant-based food, whether it's homemade granola (yep, the woman can cook) or a bowl of pesto pasta.

While we might know her in Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen's trusted multilingual adviser and Greyworm's love interest, Nathalie is soon to be recognized on social media as a champion of vegan food. Here are her most memorable plant-based posts.