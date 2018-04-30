Because Life Is Beautiful, Adam Rippon Will Be on Our TVs Again Soon — on DWTS

 Skip Nav
A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

We couldn't help it. We fell in love with figure skater Adam Rippon during the Pyeongchang, South Korea, Olympics this Winter, so we are naturally stoked that he'll be on this season of Dancing With the Stars. As someone with a natural flair and showmanship, we think he has a great shot at taking home the mirror ball trophy. I mean, did you see his short program at the Olympics? He is well matched with dancing pro Jenna Johnson, and the two will hit the dance floor when this season airs on April 30. Keep reading for all you need to know about Adam and prepare to cheer him on this season!

He Is a Huge RuPaul Fan

Adam may be one of the biggest RuPaul fans out there. He loves the show RuPaul's Drag Race and told NBC Olympics that he often sacrifices his nine-hour sleep schedule to stay up later and watch the show.

Last chance workout: 2016 Edition 🏋🏻

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

His Favorite Workout Is SoulCycle

When Adam isn't training six to nine hours a day on the ice, he loves a good SoulCycle session. He says he loves tapping it back at SoulCycle, riding in the dark to club music, and being surrounded by candles.

He Isn't Going to Be the Next Top Chef

One thing Adam isn't a pro at is cooking. He calls himself a self-proclaimed cooking disaster, even though he sticks to making the basics. His go-to meal when his cooking skills fail him? That would be the classic breakfast cereal Honey Nut Cheerios.

His Olympic Hero Is Aly Raisman

Adam told NBC Olympics he adores Aly because after winning the gold in 2012, she came back in 2016 to become an even better gymnast. He says her story reminds him that if you set your mind to something, anything is possible. He also believes that in another life, he was a gymnast because he can do a pretty mean cartwheel.

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

His Biggest Rival Is Nathan Chen

Adam's been training with Nathan for the past five years, so while he feels like Nathan is his little brother, he still considers him a rival. But sometimes competition is good, and Adam told NBC Olympics that Nathan pushes him to be unafraid and better than the day before.

He Was Born Deaf

Happy Halloween! #throwback to when I used to be Spider-Man 🕷

A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

Adam told NBC Olympics he was born deaf and underwent corrective surgery at Yale University just before his first birthday, allowing him to hear almost perfectly.

He Has Choreographed Famous Routines

In addition to coming up with some of his own routines, Adam has choreographed skating programs for fellow Team USA athletes Mirai Nagasu, Ashley Wagner, and Christina Gao.

Join the conversation
Winter Olympics 2018
