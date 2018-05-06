 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground ⚡️
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Yoga-Loving Olympian Jamie Anderson Is Ready to Take the DWTS Stage
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipe
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Inner and Outer Thigh Exercises
Inner Thigh Exercises
7 Moves Toward Tight, Toned Thighs!
Are Evening Workouts Good For You?
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life

Who Is Jamie Anderson?

Yoga-Loving Olympian Jamie Anderson Is Ready to Take the DWTS Stage

A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on

The 2018 Winter Olympics may be over, but didn't you know that Olympians never rest? Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who took home two medals in the Pyeongchang Games, is back on American soil and ready to compete for the mirror ball in the upcoming athletes-only Dancing With the Stars season.

If you missed watching Jamie win both a gold and silver medal in this Winter's Olympics, don't worry, you can watch her compete with her dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev, and until then, here are seven fun facts about the athlete.

She's a Fan of Crystals

Some believe that crystals can help with anxiety and other energies. Anderson has said that before events, she does a little meditation and always has crystals on her. "I crochet crystals into my beanie or wear a necklace to have balance and energy with me," she told NBC Olympics.

She Comes From a Large Family

And we don't mean extended family. Anderson is one of eight children who grew up South Lake Tahoe, CA, skiing and snowboarding at Sierra Mountain. And she's not the only prodigy to come out of her family. In 2011, Anderson and older sister Joanie became the first sisters to win gold at the Winter X Games. Joanie competed in boarder cross.

A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on

X Marks the Spot

According to Anderson, she knew she wanted to be an Olympian since she was a child. "At the time snowboarding wasn't in the Olympics but I knew that wouldn't stop me," she told NBC Olympics. But her breakthrough moment was when she was invited to the X Games. Anderson was the youngest athlete ever invited and the youngest athlete at the time to ever win an X Games medal.

She's a Yogi

Off the slopes, Anderson has praised yoga for keeping her in shape, both physically and mentally. She practices core fusion and Vinyasa and her favorite poses are variations on the handstand and the scorpion, she told NBC Olympics.

A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on

She's a Reality Television Star

Anderson was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014. She played for Protect Our Winters, a climate advocacy group for the Winter sports community that is helping to build a movement against climate change. Even though she didn't win the contest, President Donald Trump still wrote a check to the foundation, she told NBC Olympics.

She's Giving Back to the Next Generation

In 2013, she started the Jamie Anderson Foundation as a way to give back to youth by supporting their athletic dreams and inspiring them to be community and environmental leaders. The foundation's mission is to offer young athletes access and financial assistance to participate in Winter sports, pursue their dreams, and connect with the environment. It has provided more than 30 young Winter sports athletes with equipment, clothing, season passes, and financial aid so they can travel to the USASA national competitions.

She Is Already Planning For Retirement

Anderson told NBC Olympics that after the Olympics, she would love to live on a farm with horses, ride a lot of powder in the back country, and find more ways to give back.

A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on

Join the conversation
Winter Olympics 2018Healthy LivingAthletesWinter SportsOlympics
From Our Partners
Aly Raisman Tweets About Leotards and Victim-Shaming
Olympics
"Leotards Are Not the Problem": Aly Raisman Gets Real About Victim-Blaming in Gymnastics
by Karenna Meredith
Olympians at the Oscars 2018
Oscars
Team USA Made Their Way From Pyeongchang to Hollywood For the Oscars!
by Dominique Michelle Astorino
How Many Olympic Medals Did Team USA Women Win in 2018?
Olympics
For the First Time in 20 Years, Team USA's Female Athletes Won More Medals Than the Men
by Victoria Messina
Alex and Maia Shibutani's Video For Their Mom
Olympics
The ShibSibs Thank Their Mom For a Lifetime of Love and Support in Tear-Jerking Video
by Erin Cullum
Is Adam Rippon Single?
Olympics
Adam Rippon's Relationship Status Is a Little Hazy, but We Do Know His Celebrity Crush
by Monica Sisavat
Chloe Kim Instagram Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
13 Reasons Chloe Kim's Instagram Feed Should Earn Her Another Gold Medal
by Karenna Meredith
Aly Raisman Diet
Aly Raisman
These Are the Healthy Snacks That Fuel Aly Raisman Before and After Her Workouts
by Victoria Messina
2020 Summer Olympics Details
Olympics
The Countdown Is On: What We Know About the 2020 Summer Olympics
by Jen Glantz
Michelle Kwan Doing Yoga
Olympics
The Workout That Keeps Olympic Figure Skater Michelle Kwan Fit and Happy
by Gina Florio
Who Is Adam Rippon?
Olympics
Because Life Is Beautiful, Adam Rippon Will Be on Our TVs Again Soon — on DWTS
by Jen Glantz
Who Is Mirai Nagasu?
Olympics
Everything You Need to Know About Figure Skater — and DWTS Star! — Mirai Nagasu
by Caroline Rowland
Who Is Chris Mazdzer?
Olympics
7 Reasons to Watch Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer on Dancing With the Stars
by Caroline Rowland
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds