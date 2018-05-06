Yoga-Loving Olympian Jamie Anderson Is Ready to Take the DWTS Stage

A post shared by Jamie Anderson (@jamieanderson) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

The 2018 Winter Olympics may be over, but didn't you know that Olympians never rest? Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who took home two medals in the Pyeongchang Games, is back on American soil and ready to compete for the mirror ball in the upcoming athletes-only Dancing With the Stars season.

If you missed watching Jamie win both a gold and silver medal in this Winter's Olympics, don't worry, you can watch her compete with her dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev, and until then, here are seven fun facts about the athlete.

She's a Fan of Crystals

Some believe that crystals can help with anxiety and other energies. Anderson has said that before events, she does a little meditation and always has crystals on her. "I crochet crystals into my beanie or wear a necklace to have balance and energy with me," she told NBC Olympics.

She Comes From a Large Family

And we don't mean extended family. Anderson is one of eight children who grew up South Lake Tahoe, CA, skiing and snowboarding at Sierra Mountain. And she's not the only prodigy to come out of her family. In 2011, Anderson and older sister Joanie became the first sisters to win gold at the Winter X Games. Joanie competed in boarder cross.

X Marks the Spot

According to Anderson, she knew she wanted to be an Olympian since she was a child. "At the time snowboarding wasn't in the Olympics but I knew that wouldn't stop me," she told NBC Olympics. But her breakthrough moment was when she was invited to the X Games. Anderson was the youngest athlete ever invited and the youngest athlete at the time to ever win an X Games medal.

She's a Yogi

Off the slopes, Anderson has praised yoga for keeping her in shape, both physically and mentally. She practices core fusion and Vinyasa and her favorite poses are variations on the handstand and the scorpion, she told NBC Olympics.

She's a Reality Television Star

Anderson was a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014. She played for Protect Our Winters, a climate advocacy group for the Winter sports community that is helping to build a movement against climate change. Even though she didn't win the contest, President Donald Trump still wrote a check to the foundation, she told NBC Olympics.

She's Giving Back to the Next Generation

In 2013, she started the Jamie Anderson Foundation as a way to give back to youth by supporting their athletic dreams and inspiring them to be community and environmental leaders. The foundation's mission is to offer young athletes access and financial assistance to participate in Winter sports, pursue their dreams, and connect with the environment. It has provided more than 30 young Winter sports athletes with equipment, clothing, season passes, and financial aid so they can travel to the USASA national competitions.

She Is Already Planning For Retirement

Anderson told NBC Olympics that after the Olympics, she would love to live on a farm with horses, ride a lot of powder in the back country, and find more ways to give back.