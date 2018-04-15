 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Softball Olympian Jennie Finch Makes a Comeback on Dancing With the Stars
Best Breakfasts For Weight Loss
Breakfast
18 Breakfasts That Follow the Perfect Weight-Loss Formula
HIIT Workout For Weight Loss
Intermediate Workouts
This 45-Minute HIIT Workout Will Help Shrink Your Belly
Easy Hamstring Stretches
fitness carousel
The 6 Stretches For Anyone With Tight Hamstrings

Who Is Jennie Finch?

Softball Olympian Jennie Finch Makes a Comeback on Dancing With the Stars

DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - Get ready, sports fans, for the most competitive season of

The wait is finally over! Good Morning America released the names of the all-athlete cast on Friday, April 13, and former softball star Jennie Finch is a part of the superstar cast. She has gone down in history as one of the best softball players in the world, and now she has her eyes set on a new championship. As you wait for season 26 to debut on April 30, here are some things to know about Jennie Finch.

Related:
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast
Dancing With the Stars: Here's Who Is Joining the Special All-Athletes Season

She's an Olympian

A post shared by Jennie Finch (@jfinch27) on

Her first Team USA Olympic appearance was at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, and she took home gold. Sports Illustrated wrote that this team was "the greatest team of all time." Her second Olympic appearance was at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.

Oprah Is Her Dream Dinner Guest

Lets be honest, who doesn't feel this way. Finch shared on her website that if she had to choose three people to have dinner with it would be Jesus, Oprah, and her husband Casey.

Sweatpants Are Her Favorite

It's true what they say — the stars are just like us. Jennie shared that you can catch her in sweatpants 99 percent of the time.

She's A Wildcat

A post shared by Jennie Finch (@jfinch27) on

Finch attended the University of Arizona where she was a first-team All-American. She lead the Wildcats to the appearances at NCAA Women's College World Series all four of her collegiate years.

She Loves Salsa

On her official fan page, she wrote that salsa is one of her favorite foods and the snack she makes the most for her and her three kids. She also enjoys putting her homemade salsa on her scrambled eggs.

She's Part of the Bomb Squad

A post shared by Jennie Finch (@jfinch27) on

In high school, her and four other girls who would soon become her best friends formed a pact called the 'Bomb Squad,' and they're still best friends to this day!

Running Is One of Her Hobbies

While training for the New York City Marathon a stray dog followed her for 11 miles. She ending up rescuing the dog and named him Bullet.


Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Jennie FinchFemale AthletesHealthy LivingAthletesDancing With The StarsTV
From Our Partners
Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Season 25?
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars: Find Out Who Is Competing in the Finale
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Arike Ogunbowale?
Healthy Living
Basketball Star Arike Ogunbowale Is Chasing Another Championship on DWTS
by Tamara Pridgett
Gifts For Dancing With the Stars Fans
Gift Guide
These Dancing With the Stars Gifts Are Almost as Good as a Mirror Ball Trophy
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
Dancing with the Stars
Everything You Need to Know About DWTS Cast Member and NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
by Christina Stiehl
Jordan Fisher Dancing With the Stars Semifinals Video
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher Deserves the Mirror Ball Trophy After This Impressive DWTS Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars: Here's Who Is Joining the Special All-Athletes Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Have DWTS to Thank For Their Adorable Romance
by Kelsie Gibson
Tonya Harding on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes
Dancing with the Stars
Tonya Harding Joins This Season's DWTS — See What the Former Skater's Been Up To
by Nicole Yi
Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 25?
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars's Season 25 Winner Shouldn't Come as a Surprise to Fans
by Kelsie Gibson
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Pictures
Dancing with the Stars
Get Excited For Dancing With the Stars: Athletes With These Dazzling Pictures
by Kelsie Gibson
Lindsey Stirling Freestyle on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Lindsey Stirling Plays Violin While Ballroom Dancing Because She's That Freaking Amazing
by Kelsie Gibson
Who is Johnny Damon?
Health News
Everything You Need to Know About DWTS Cast Member and Retired MLB Player Johnny Damon
by Christina Stiehl
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds