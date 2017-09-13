 Skip Nav
Diet Tips
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
Butt Exercises
15 Double-Duty Moves That Work Your Abs and Booty at the Same Time
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Why Do I Get UTIs?

Why Do Some Women Get More UTIs Than Others? A Doctor Chimes In

Anyone who has ever had a urinary tract infection (UTI) knows that it's one of the most painful things in the world, and you wouldn't even wish it on your worst enemy. The burning sensation when you pee is so bad that you dread going anywhere near a bathroom. The culprit of a UTI is when bacteria enters your body through the urethra and causes an infection in your bladder. If left untreated, the infection could travel to your kidneys and cause some serious damage.

That's common knowledge, though. What a lot of women wonder is why some of us are more prone to getting UTIs than others. While some women are lucky enough to never experience a UTI in their lives, there are others who battle this infection a couple times a year. What gives?

Related
These Are the PMS Symptoms a Doctor Says You Should Never Ignore

POPSUGAR spoke with Alyssa Dweck, MD, a gynecologist in New York and the author of The Complete A to Z For Your V: A Woman's Guide to Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Your Vagina, who gave us a rundown on why UTIs happen to some people and not to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

First of all, it's important to note that women are more prone to getting UTIs than men are. This "is sheerly anatomical," Dr. Dweck said. The urethra and anus are much closer on a woman's body than on a man's, which means it's much easier for bacteria from your poop to make its way up into your bladder. Gross, yes, but that's just the way our bodies were made.

"Sexually-active women are more prone to UTIs because thrusting of intercourse may bring rectal bacteria to the urethra and increase the risk," Dr. Dweck told POPSUGAR. Additionally, women who are in menopause experience more hormone fluctuation and have less estrogen in their bodies, which makes the tissue around the urethra more delicate. This could allow bacteria to be introduced much easier than those who haven't reached menopause yet.

Related
A Doctor Explains What PMDD Is, and Why It's Something Women Shouldn't Ignore

However, women who take birth control may experience a dip in their estrogen levels, and this could make them more susceptible to contracting a UTI. There is also speculation that some women have a kind of receptor in their bladder wall that encourages bacteria to stick more easily. This isn't proved by extensive research yet, but it's being looked into.

Dr. Dweck says there are certainly ways to prevent UTIs, though, regardless of whether you're more prone to them. "Wiping front to back" is always helpful, she said, because you don't want to drag fecal bacteria to your urethra. Peeing after sex "helps to mechanically cleanse the urethra." Additionally, the old wives' tale that sitting in a wet bathing suit causes infections "actually has some credence to it," she told POPSUGAR, so change out of your wet or sweaty clothes as soon as you can.

But Dr. Dweck said the method to preventing UTIs is "independent and individualized." Some people urinate both before and after sex, while others take a shower before they have sex to clean off excess bacteria.

Related
My Period Completely Changed When I Went Vegan — Here's How

For women who habitually struggle with UTIs, doctors sometimes recommend "cranberry concentrate supplements on a day-to-day basis," Dr. Dweck explained. "There's a particular ingredient that makes the bladder more slippery to the e-coli bacteria." There are even some women who are prescribed a one-dose antibiotic to take every time after sex in order to prevent infection, but this is "mainly for women who know that every time they have sex, they get a UTI."

Of course, if you find that your stubborn UTI problem just won't go away, Dr. Dweck says your medical provider will likely check and see if there are any anatomical issues going on.

If any of this sounds painfully familiar, don't hesitate to speak to your doctor. Although UTIs are easily treated and not dangerous in the long run, you don't want to let the infection go unnoticed, especially if it keeps coming up and continuously affecting your life in negative ways.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima Brindamour
Product Credit: Missoni dress and vest, Eddie Borgo bracelet, Aquazzura shoes // ABC Carpet & Home Masana wool rug
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsHealthy LivingWomen's HealthPeriod
Join The Conversation
Women's Health
by Gina Florio
Which Day of My Menstrual Cycle Should I Not Work Out?
Healthy Living
Is There a Time in Your Menstrual Cycle When You Shouldn't Work Out? A Doctor's Answer
by Gina Florio
Signs of Ovulation
Women's Health
by Gina Florio
Teacher Makes Period Care Kits For Her Students
Women's Health
by Hedy Phillips
Blood Clots From NuvaRing
Women's Health
Doctors Called Me "Disgustingly Healthy," But I Still Got Blood Clots From the NuvaRing
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds