 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Yoga
When a Photographer and a Yogi Get Together For a Nude Shoot, This Is What Happens

Why You Should Work Out on Your Lunch Break

Get Your Midday Sweat On: Reasons You Should Work Out During Your Lunch Break

It can feel hard enough to squeeze in a morning or evening workout on a normal day. You have a million things on your plate and there's usually some kind of excuse that hinders you from getting your sweat on. That's why you might benefit from fitting in a workout during your lunch break. It sounds impossible at first, especially when you think about the logistics of showering off and getting some food before you head back to the office, but it can definitely be done — and it's totally worth it.

We already know the many benefits of working out — better sleep cycle, more energy, and sharper brain function — so why can't we tap into these positive effects in the middle of the day? Here are a few reasons you should consider heading to the gym on your lunch break.

Related
I Wore Workout Clothes to the Office For a Week — and It Was a Game Changer

You'll Perform Better at Work

When you have endorphins coursing through your body, you think quicker and smarter, and you're better at problem solving. Sneak away for a quick workout during lunch and you'll probably come back to the office even more prepared than you were in the morning. Meetings will go by quicker and you might see a boost of creativity for that project you were working on.

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll Have More Energy

If you choose the right kind of workout that won't leave you in a pile of exhaustion on the floor, exercising in the middle of the day can give you a boost of energy that will swiftly carry you through the rest of your day. You might be more inclined to cook a healthy dinner, go out with your friends, or run all those errands that you've been procrastinating on.

You'll Experience Less Chronic Pain

It's common to experience back or neck pain if you work in an office for eight hours a day. It's a great idea to take off for a workout during lunch because that movement will lubricate your joints and comfort your spine. Even better if you can make it to a yoga or Pilates class. Sitting back down at your desk won't be a problem at all.

Related
You Only Need 20 Minutes to Complete This Fat-Burning Running Workout

You'll Probably Make Better Choices in Your Diet For the Rest of the Day

Studies show that working out can positively affect the hormones that regulate your hunger, which means you're more likely to only want food when your body really needs it. This sets you up to make good choices in your diet for the rest of the day, whether it's a healthy afternoon snack or a home-cooked dinner.

You Won't Have to Go in the Evening

Last but not least, if you go to the gym midday, you won't have to go later on, which frees up time to do whatever it is you love most. You could take a photography class, invite your friends over for dinner, or just catch up on your latest Netflix shows. It's all about striking a healthy balance between work, fitness, and our personal life.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: Mara Hoffman bra and leggings
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsWorkout TipsWorkouts
Join The Conversation
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Dominique Astorino
Easy Braid Hairstyle For the Gym
Beginner Fitness Tips
This 30-Second Gym-Ready Braid Will Take Your Ponytail to the Next Level
by Dominique Astorino
Why Women Should Do Deadlifts
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 1 Move Every Woman Should Do (and It's Not Squats)
by Michael De Medeiros
How to Get Rid of Flabby Belly
Beginner Fitness Tips
10 Tips For a Stronger and Flatter Midsection
by Jenny Sugar
Deadlifts For Weight Loss
Beginner Fitness Tips
Why Deadlifts Are the Best Exercise For Weight Loss
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds